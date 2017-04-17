Select Sale Countdown

With just days to the CTS Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale on Friday 21 April at the world-class casino complex in Johannesburg, most of the Cape based candidates have already arrived at the sales venue.

Klawervlei’s John Koster, whose 38 lots left on Friday, said that the word ‘select’ was an apt name for the sale.

“Horses, like humans, develop at different rates and many of the 159 lots going through the ring on Friday would have not been ready for the Cape Premier Yearling Sale – although qualifying on pedigree. The overseas market has given our horses the stamp of approval and South African breeders can hold their heads high in trying times. I am looking forward to the sale.”

Click here for invitation to the CTS Select Cocktail Party

Avontuur GM Pippa Mickleburgh endorsed Koster’s views and said that she was excited about her quality trio, including 2 Oratorio’s, who left the beautiful Somerset West farm on Sunday morning.

“We hardly expected Oratorio to have a feature winner and a stakes placed juvenile already come May month – with ground and age they can only begin to show their true ability, so it’s a great start!” she said.

One of the most exciting Avontuur yearlings is Lot 153 called Cue the Music (Oratorio x Minelli) as he’s a half-brother to sprint queen Val de Ra and looks like a smooth mover himself.

Val de Ra’s exciting daughter Dream De Ra, by former champion sprinter and internationally rated sire Oasis Dream, was retired last week after her third run following an unfortunate injury.

The Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale also received a great boost at Kenilworth on Saturday.

Winners, The Right Road, Plano, Brilliant Crimson and Whispering Light all came off various CTS auctions with relative bargain prices applying to the Gimmethegreenlight filly Whispering Light (R160 000)and Pathfork gelding, The Right Road (R180 000) – both were purchased at the 2015 Ready To Run Sale.

Plano, bred by Maine Chance Farms, is related to stalwart Gr1 campaigner Punta Arenas so understandably was a more expensive buy at R1 million when signed for at 2015 CPYS. He enjoyed being stretched out to a longer distance on Saturday and duly shed his Maiden without any bother.

Brilliant Crimson won a mid level handicap, quickening up smartly for a well- merited victory. This son of Trippi, who won the EP Guineas at three, is much better than his bare record reflects and he should add to his tally during the Cape winter on softer ground.

The catalogue can be viewed here

Watch this space for a full sales preview!