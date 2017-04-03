Oratorio’s Pure Gold

Avontuur stallion Oratorio produced an early feature winner from his first SA crop when the fast improving Arianos Bagofgold finished well to win the R150 000 Sentinel Stakes at Scottsville on Sunday.

Only seven 2yo’s lined up in the non black-type 1000m feature and with all of the attention on Pat Lunn’s previously unbeaten Autumn In Seattle, the Gavin Van Zyl trained recent maiden winner Arianos Bagofgold was largely ignored in the betting.

But after relaxing his mount early, Eric Ngwane rode a vigorous race, and got the gelding into full stride inside the 250m to win well by a half length in a time of 57,27 s.

Ngwane cheekily slapped his mount down the shoulder a few strides before the post in a statement of glee.

The runner-up had no luck in running, but would have struggled to hold the winner.

The win over the minimum trip will be of great excitement to all those with an interest in the internationally proven stakes winning sire, who was not expected to produce early winners!

Oratorio’s first South African crop already boasts seven 2yos who have either won or been placed.

A R300 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale graduate, Arianos Bagofgold has now won 2 races with a place from 3 starts for stakes of R151 125.

The winner was bred by Dr Ian Heyns and is out of the two-time winning Var mare, Heritage Wood.