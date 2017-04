Andrew Fortune could soon be winging his way to Mauritius if the MTC approve trainer Ricky Maingard’s request to have his stable jockey Rye Joorawon replaced by the veteran South African rider.

Fortune did well in 2013 when riding at the Champ de Mars. From 42 rides he rode 7 winners with 10 seconds, 9 thirds and 4 fourths. His win strike rate was a healthy 16.7 percent.