Power Of None?

Are the National Horseracing Authority taking their motto of the ‘Power Of One’ a touch too literally?
Take the Scottsville first race on 19 April.
Gold Circle reported that following a race review called by a Stipendiary Steward, jockey Anton Marcus, the rider of the beaten Valcar, was forced to object as with only 3 Stipendiary Stewards on duty, an objection by 1 of the Stipendiary board would have left only 2 to deliberate the objection when the rule requires 3.
What is meant by,Anton Marcus was forced to object? Was he instructed to object by the Stipe, who called for a race review?
What would happen if both Flamboyant and Vulcar were owned by Joe Public.
Joe and the trainer had equal shares in the only ticket in the R3 million Pick 6.
This ticket was on Flamboyant.They wouldn’t want any one connected to object.
And we heard about everyone being pros with integrity when it was pointed out years ago that the rule that stated that if a jockey did not weigh in, that horse would be declared a non runner subject to refunds.could be manipulated
Could the connections be forced to object when the stipes cannot?.. ,