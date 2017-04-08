Snaith ‘Go Close’

JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – COT CAMPBELL (1): A very nice type, will go close, has only been on the grass once so might be a bit green which could cost him.

Race 1 – MR MC GUIRE (3): Will need.

Race 1 – REFINED BACHELOR (5): There was no comment for this horse on the Snaith Racing Facebook page – keep an eye on the changes.

Race 2 – ABOVE ELEVEN (1): Will need but could sneak a place.

Race 2 – MISS KATALIN (7): Will need time and further.

Race 2 – SEVENTH SCENT (9): Needs time and further but could sneak into the quartet.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 1 – DOLLAR TRACTOR (2): Could find a place.

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 1 – ROMMEL (6): He will go well enough but I doubt he can win but he can certainly be a top four finisher.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – WHAT A SUMMER (9): Immature, not fully wound up, not expecting much.

Race 2 – GOA (4): Will probably be a bit green but is coming along nicely now and should run a good race.

Race 2 – SAVAGE GARDEN (8): Is scratched.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 2 – ESPRESSIVO (3): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

MIKE STEWART

Race 4 – ZANADU (10): She will need much further.

