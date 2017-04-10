Snaith On The Mark

Justin Snaith struck feature gold for the second week running in KZN when his Gimmethegreenlight filly Gimme Six achieved her season mission when getting up late to win the R250 000 Gr3 Umzimkhulu Stakes at Greyville on Sunday.

Snaith had the fiery hot Jo’s Bond tuned to the minute when achieving her goal at Scottsville a week earlier and it was much the same tune played by Gimme Six, who had been declared race ready by the astute conditioner.

Going off at 4-1, Gimme Six was strongly favoured and the result would play out much to form in the eleven horse field, with the top three in the betting filling the trifecta.

Anthony Delpech had Gimme Six settled in midfield as La Gitanila led Karatage and Final Judgement for home.

Riding a confidently aggressive race, Richard Fourie brought Final Judgement around her field as she and Sail hit the front at the 350m to do battle.

With both the top two appearing to hamper each other, the real action was down the inside as Delpech brought Gimme Six with a sustained run and clear of any traffic.

The Snaith’s Gimme Six showed the advantage of improved fitness and got up close home to beat Final Judgement by 0,75 lengths in a time of 87,45 secs.

Despite shifting about a bit, the Gr2 Golden Slipper winner Final Judgement ran a cracker after her 10 week break following her good fourth in the Majorca Stakes. She should pay to follow.

Sail, who had run just behind Final Judgement in the Majorca, was a half length away in third, while Dawn Calling looked dangerous but battled to get past the top three.

Snaith was complimentary about the Delpech ride – “Young jockeys should watch this race – it’s a lesson in how to overcome a bad draw.”

A R500 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 graduate, Gimme Six has won 3 races with 4 places from 8 starts and stakes of R322 100.

The partnership that bred the winner comprises NHA Chairman Ken Truter, Hemel ‘N Aarde Stud and Nadeson Park Stud.

She is a seventh stakes winner for in-form young sire Gimmethegreenlight out of the twice winning Mujadil mare, District Six – a winner in Ireland and SA.

Delpech said he was sure that Gimme Six had a Gr1 win in her this season.