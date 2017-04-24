Staying All Day

Smart stayer Krambambuli gave Justin Snaith the first leg of a feature double at Greyville on Sunday when he outgunned his six opponents to win the R120 000 Highland Night Cup over 2400m.

This non black type event is named in honour of the top-class champion stayer Highland Night, who achieved the rare distinction of a Gold Cup double, winning it in 2002 and 2003.

The Gr2 Cape Stayers winner, Krambambuli had not had the benefit of a prep run and his fluent performance first time up over 2400m after a 12 week break was an eyecatching one.

One of the better stayers around, the son of Black Minnaloushe is likely to have the Gold Cup as his main target in Champions Season and Bernard Fayd’herbe, who rode a hat-trick of winners on the day, confirmed that the 5yo gelding had impressed him.

Relaxed early as Serissa went up to show the way, Fayd’herbe slipped Krambambuli down the inside rail at the 300m and he stayed on best to beat the gallant Serissa by 2 lengths in a time of 149,76 secs.

Sun On Africa was a short head back in third, while Dean Kannemeyer’s classy Cape Speed needed the outing after his Met run and could only manage a modest fourth.

Krambambuli has won 6 races with 8 places from 23 starts for stakes of R738 000.

Bred by La Plaisance Stud, he is a son of Black Minnalouse out of the well-bred five time winning Woodman mare, Sailing To Rio, who also raced in the Plattner silks.

Since being stepped up to ground, Krambambuli is showing all the right signs and he will be worth following.