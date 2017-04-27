Super Sunday Start For Champions Season

South Africa’s Champions Season in KwaZulu-Natal will kick off in fine style at Greyville on Sunday, May 7, when some of the top horses in the country meet in the R500 000, Grade 2 Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes over 1 400m.

The final field for the race and those for the R600 000, Grade 2 Daisy Guineas and the R500 000, Grade 2 Daisy Fillies Guineas have been announced and all three events include exciting runners from around the country.

The super stars Marinaresco, Captain America and Sail South, head the 14-horse field under weight-for-age conditions in the Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes that traditionally opens the season and while they could well need the outing, they have the class to play major roles in the outcome.

R500 000 1400m

1st R309375, 2nd R100000, 3rd R50000, 4th R25000, 5th R12500

INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY DRILL HALL STAKES (Grade 2)

Horses at Weight-For-Age + Penalties

1 6 Marinaresco 60 115 BA B Fayd’Herbe Candice Bass-Robinson 2 4 Captain America 59 116 A C Orffer Brett Crawford 3 2 Champagne Haze 59 110 A A Fortune Gary Alexander 4 3 New Predator (AUS) 59 110 A G Lerena Johan Janse van Vuuren 5 12 Black Arthur 59 104 A A Delpech Justin Snaith 6 11 Sail South 58 114 A R Fourie Brett Crawford 7 9 Bulleting Home 58 108 A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 8 1 Victorious Jay 58 107 A M Byleveld Vaughan Marshall 9 5 Saratoga Dancer 58 104 A C Zackey Duncan Howells 10 7 Baritone 58 103 T A C Murray Justin Snaith 11 13 No Worries 58 103 T A W Kennedy Gareth van Zyl 12 10 Ten Gun Salute (AUS) 58 100 T A K de Melo Duncan Howells 13 16 Budapest 58 99 PA A Forbes Gareth van Zyl 14 8 Kingvoldt 58 98 T A K Zechner Yvette Bremner 15 14 Just Ask Me 58 96 A Reserve 1 Gavin van Zyl 16 15 Rocketball 58 95 A Reserve 2 Gavin van Zyl Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (2,6) (5,10) (9,12) (11,13) (15,16)

The three followed the champion Legal Eagle home in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate at the beginning of the year and being from the top Cape stables, they are sure to be in very competitive form for this race.

Among the opposition are the likes of Champagne Haze, New Predator and Bulleting Home from Gauteng and the Cape four-year-old Black Arthur that was one of the country’s leading three-year-olds last season.

R600 000 1600m

1st R371250, 2nd R120000, 3rd R60000, 4th R30000, 5th R15000

DAISY GUINEAS (Grade 2)

For 3 year-olds

1 1 Janoobi 60 103 A P Strydom Mike de Kock 2 3 Africa Rising 60 101 A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry 3 7 Horizon 60 98 A B Fayd’Herbe Candice Bass-Robinson 4 5 Zodiac Ruler (AUS) 60 98 A R Fourie Justin Snaith 5 4 Copper Force 60 96 A A Delpech Justin Snaith 6 10 Matador Man 60 96 A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 7 12 Gunner 60 95 A I Sturgeon Paul Gadsby 8 11 Gimme The Stars 60 90 A K Zechner Yvette Bremner 9 8 Gingerbread Man 60 90 A C Zackey Duncan Howells 10 2 Summer Sky 60 90 BA G Lerena Dean Kannemeyer 11 9 Secret Captain 60 84 A K de Melo Duncan Howells 12 6 Mess 60 70 A M Byleveld Candice Dawson Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (2,6) (4,5) (9,11)

The Gauteng Guineas winner Janoobi heads the 12-horse field in the Daisy Guineas and meets the Investec Cape Derby runner-up Zodiac Ruler for the first time along with the exciting East Cape Guineas winner Gimme The Stars and the first two past the post in the Byerley Turk, Africa Rising and Copper Force.

Gimme Six, Final Judgement, Sail and Dawn Calling filled the first four places in the Umzimkhulu over 1 400m at Greyville a month ago and will renew their battle in the Daisy Fillies Guineas with the extra 200m adding a new dimension to their clash.

R500 000 1600m

1st R309375, 2nd R100000, 3rd R50000, 4th R25000, 5th R12500

DAISY FILLIES GUINEAS (Grade 2)

For 3 year-old Fillies

1 7 Ektifaa (AUS) 60 103 A C Murray Mike de Kock 2 6 Final Judgement 60 101 A R Fourie Glen Kotzen 3 2 Sail 60 101 A S Veale Dennis Drier 4 8 Gimme Six 60 100 A A Delpech Justin Snaith 5 9 Lady Of the House 60 100 A A Marcus Brett Crawford 6 10 Dawn Calling 60 95 A K de Melo Duncan Howells 7 1 A Womens Way 60 91 A P Strydom Duncan Howells 8 5 Al Danza 60 89 A G Lerena Geoff Woodruff 9 11 The High Life 60 88 A I Sturgeon Dennis Drier 10 3 Visuality 60 87 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 11 4 Philae 60 80 A G van Niekerk Andre Nel Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (3,9) (6,7)

The three races promise very competitive and exciting battles to set the standard for a thrilling winter season.