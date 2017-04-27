Super Sunday Start For Champions Season

South Africa’s Champions Season in KwaZulu-Natal will kick off in fine style at Greyville on Sunday, May 7, when some of the top horses in the country meet in the R500 000, Grade 2 Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes over 1 400m.
The final field for the race and those for the R600 000, Grade 2 Daisy Guineas and the R500 000, Grade 2 Daisy Fillies Guineas have been announced and all three events include exciting runners from around the country.
The super stars Marinaresco, Captain America and Sail South, head the 14-horse field under weight-for-age conditions in the Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes that traditionally opens the season and while they could well need the outing, they have the class to play major roles in the outcome.
R500 000 1400m
1st R309375, 2nd R100000, 3rd R50000, 4th R25000, 5th R12500
INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY DRILL HALL STAKES (Grade 2)
Horses at Weight-For-Age + Penalties
|1
|6
|Marinaresco
|60
|115
|BA
|B Fayd’Herbe
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|2
|4
|Captain America
|59
|116
|A
|C Orffer
|Brett Crawford
|3
|2
|Champagne Haze
|59
|110
|A
|A Fortune
|Gary Alexander
|4
|3
|New Predator (AUS)
|59
|110
|A
|G Lerena
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|5
|12
|Black Arthur
|59
|104
|A
|A Delpech
|Justin Snaith
|6
|11
|Sail South
|58
|114
|A
|R Fourie
|Brett Crawford
|7
|9
|Bulleting Home
|58
|108
|A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|8
|1
|Victorious Jay
|58
|107
|A
|M Byleveld
|Vaughan Marshall
|9
|5
|Saratoga Dancer
|58
|104
|A
|C Zackey
|Duncan Howells
|10
|7
|Baritone
|58
|103
|T A
|C Murray
|Justin Snaith
|11
|13
|No Worries
|58
|103
|T A
|W Kennedy
|Gareth van Zyl
|12
|10
|Ten Gun Salute (AUS)
|58
|100
|T A
|K de Melo
|Duncan Howells
|13
|16
|Budapest
|58
|99
|PA
|A Forbes
|Gareth van Zyl
|14
|8
|Kingvoldt
|58
|98
|T A
|K Zechner
|Yvette Bremner
|15
|14
|Just Ask Me
|58
|96
|A
|Reserve 1
|Gavin van Zyl
|16
|15
|Rocketball
|58
|95
|A
|Reserve 2
|Gavin van Zyl
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(2,6) (5,10) (9,12) (11,13) (15,16)
The three followed the champion Legal Eagle home in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate at the beginning of the year and being from the top Cape stables, they are sure to be in very competitive form for this race.
Among the opposition are the likes of Champagne Haze, New Predator and Bulleting Home from Gauteng and the Cape four-year-old Black Arthur that was one of the country’s leading three-year-olds last season.
R600 000 1600m
1st R371250, 2nd R120000, 3rd R60000, 4th R30000, 5th R15000
DAISY GUINEAS (Grade 2)
For 3 year-olds
|1
|1
|Janoobi
|60
|103
|A
|P Strydom
|Mike de Kock
|2
|3
|Africa Rising
|60
|101
|A
|*L Hewitson
|Sean Tarry
|3
|7
|Horizon
|60
|98
|A
|B Fayd’Herbe
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|4
|5
|Zodiac Ruler (AUS)
|60
|98
|A
|R Fourie
|Justin Snaith
|5
|4
|Copper Force
|60
|96
|A
|A Delpech
|Justin Snaith
|6
|10
|Matador Man
|60
|96
|A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|7
|12
|Gunner
|60
|95
|A
|I Sturgeon
|Paul Gadsby
|8
|11
|Gimme The Stars
|60
|90
|A
|K Zechner
|Yvette Bremner
|9
|8
|Gingerbread Man
|60
|90
|A
|C Zackey
|Duncan Howells
|10
|2
|Summer Sky
|60
|90
|BA
|G Lerena
|Dean Kannemeyer
|11
|9
|Secret Captain
|60
|84
|A
|K de Melo
|Duncan Howells
|12
|6
|Mess
|60
|70
|A
|M Byleveld
|Candice Dawson
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(2,6) (4,5) (9,11)
The Gauteng Guineas winner Janoobi heads the 12-horse field in the Daisy Guineas and meets the Investec Cape Derby runner-up Zodiac Ruler for the first time along with the exciting East Cape Guineas winner Gimme The Stars and the first two past the post in the Byerley Turk, Africa Rising and Copper Force.
Gimme Six, Final Judgement, Sail and Dawn Calling filled the first four places in the Umzimkhulu over 1 400m at Greyville a month ago and will renew their battle in the Daisy Fillies Guineas with the extra 200m adding a new dimension to their clash.
R500 000 1600m
1st R309375, 2nd R100000, 3rd R50000, 4th R25000, 5th R12500
DAISY FILLIES GUINEAS (Grade 2)
For 3 year-old Fillies
|1
|7
|Ektifaa (AUS)
|60
|103
|A
|C Murray
|Mike de Kock
|2
|6
|Final Judgement
|60
|101
|A
|R Fourie
|Glen Kotzen
|3
|2
|Sail
|60
|101
|A
|S Veale
|Dennis Drier
|4
|8
|Gimme Six
|60
|100
|A
|A Delpech
|Justin Snaith
|5
|9
|Lady Of the House
|60
|100
|A
|A Marcus
|Brett Crawford
|6
|10
|Dawn Calling
|60
|95
|A
|K de Melo
|Duncan Howells
|7
|1
|A Womens Way
|60
|91
|A
|P Strydom
|Duncan Howells
|8
|5
|Al Danza
|60
|89
|A
|G Lerena
|Geoff Woodruff
|9
|11
|The High Life
|60
|88
|A
|I Sturgeon
|Dennis Drier
|10
|3
|Visuality
|60
|87
|T A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|11
|4
|Philae
|60
|80
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Andre Nel
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(3,9) (6,7)
The three races promise very competitive and exciting battles to set the standard for a thrilling winter season.