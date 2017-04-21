Suspected African Horse Sickness in PE

Following a suspected case of African Horse Sickness reported to State Vet Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, 18 April 2017, State Vet Boland has taken the precaution of closing movements into the AHS Controlled Area.

Although blood tests have confirmed Tuesday’s case to be negative for African Horse Sickness, following reports of further suspected cases, movements into the AHS Controlled Area will remain closed until further notice.

Should anyone require any advice or assistance with regards to the movement of horses, please contact your local State Vet, or [email protected]