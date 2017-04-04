Watch Woodruff’s Polar Ice

SEAN TARRY

GAVIN VAN ZYL

SCOTT KENNY

GRANT MAROUN

Race 1 – GREAT SHAKA (4): A nice gelding but will be green.

Race 1 – HOKIPOKIDOKEYWOKEY (5): Will need further.

Race 1 – LITTLE MAGICIAN (7): Will need further.

Race 1 – CANDELA (13): Lots of speed but could need it.

Race 1 – GUARDIAN OF ANGELS (14): This distance will be too short.

Race 1 – SHIFTING SHADOWS (15): Will show speed but could need it.

Race 1 – VIVA ESPANA (16): Should show speed but could need it.

Race 2 – HOW HIGH THE MOON (10): Will be green and dumb and will badly be in need of the run.

MIKE AZZIE

Race 1 – LLANDUDNO (8): A very nice horse but will definitely need the run.

TONY NASSIF

Race 1 – OUTSIDE EDGE (9): A very nice horse but should need this run.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 1 – POLAR ICE (10): I don’t feel we have him where he was when he was going to originally make his debut however he is more than ready to race now. He is a smart horse but we are taking a flyer here. I give him more of a place chance than a winning one but in saying that if he had to win, I certainly wouldn’t be shocked.

ROY MAGNER

Race 1 – PRINCE OF KAHAL (11): A nice horse but will p[probably need the run.

