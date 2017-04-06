Home » Racing & Sport » Vaal First Timers Today

Vaal First Timers Today

Mike Azzie – saddles Duel Under The Sun

MIKE AZZIE

Race 1 – DUEL UNDER THE SUN (6): Does not show us much at home – I hope he is a better race track horse than he is a track horse.

BRETT WARREN

Trainer could not be contacted.

SEAN TARRY

No comment.

LEON ERASMUS

Trainer could not be contacted.

JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN

No comment.

CRAIG MAYHEW

Race 2 – VANILLA ORCHID (11): A bit hot but if she behaves she could run into the quartet.

STANLEY FERREIRA

No comment.

LOUIS GOOSEN

No comment.

CLINTON BINDA

Race 3 – SECRETS AND LIES (11): More than likely will need this run.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

