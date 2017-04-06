Vaal First Timers Today

MIKE AZZIE
Race 1 – DUEL UNDER THE SUN (6): Does not show us much at home – I hope he is a better race track horse than he is a track horse.
BRETT WARREN
Trainer could not be contacted.
SEAN TARRY
No comment.
LEON ERASMUS
Trainer could not be contacted.
JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN
No comment.
CRAIG MAYHEW
Race 2 – VANILLA ORCHID (11): A bit hot but if she behaves she could run into the quartet.
STANLEY FERREIRA
No comment.
LOUIS GOOSEN
No comment.
CLINTON BINDA
Race 3 – SECRETS AND LIES (11): More than likely will need this run.
MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK
Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
It’s a shame the de Kock stable could not be contacted for comment as Mathew is usually very upfront about their first timers chances.
Possibly at the Inglis Easter Sale