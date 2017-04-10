Visionaire Colt Stars

The Tarry factor came into play at Greyville on Sunday when the very smart Visionaire colt Africa Rising finished too strongly for his eleven opponents to win the R250 000 Gr3 Byerley Turk.

The withdrawal of the boom local hope Red Chesnut Road took a bit of lustre off the race and Justin Snaith must have felt that a feature double was on the cards after his Umzimkhulu Stakes success with the consistent Copper Force going off a 16-10 favourite.

But the Avontuur-sponsored Lyle Hewitson had other ideas, when he produced Africa Rising, who had only arrived from Gauteng the previous evening, with a sustained rattle late in the race.

After My Pal Al had made an honest pace for much of the race, Africa Rising (22-10) stalked Copper Force (16-10) the whole way round into the straight.

Copper Force kicked well at the 350m and it looked tight for Africa Rising, who was directly behind him.

A small gap opened on the rail at about the 200m marker though and Hewitson rode the Visionaire colt with the hands to finish powerfully down the rail to hold Copper Force to 0,75 lengths in a time of 87,05 secs – the fillies ran it in 87,45 secs.

Copper Force, who had been declared 90% fit by his trainer, just lacked punch late and will strip a fitter horse next time he races.

Buffalo Soldier came from some way back on the wide outside and showed nice resolve a further two lengths back.

Kenny Trix was always thereabouts and stayed on gamely for fourth.

Pacesetter My Pal Al (14,05 lengths) faded out badly.

Africa Rising was acquired by Chris van Niekerk’s Rainbow Beach Trading for R625 000 at the CTS Johannesburg Ready To Run Sale.

He has won 3 races with 3 places from 8 starts for stakes of R905 750.

Bred by Summerhill Stud, he is a first stakes winner of his sex for the now Lammerskraal-based Visionaire out of the once winning Braashee mare, Sucha Looka.

Africa Rising, a Gr1 placed 2yo, was considered good enough to contest the Cape Guineas.

He was not disgraced when just over 4 lengths off William Longsword there and could well realise his potential this season.