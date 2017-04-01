The Eyes Could Have It Today!

The smashing grey Dynasty filly Smiling Blue Eyes has gone from humble maiden winner to SA Triple Tiara princess- in -waiting in three quick steps.

All eyes will be on her when she takes on 12 opponents in today’s R1 million Wilgerbosdrift Gr1 SA Fillies Classic.

Smiling Blue Eyes is the new talking horse in Highveld Racing. She certainly looks to have the ability to match her catchy name illustrious parentage.

Lightly raced, she has her sixth start on Saturday after emphatic victories in the Gr3 Fillies Mile and the Gauteng Fillies Guineas at her last two starts.

Interestingly she started at 22-1 when winning those two features. The only guarantee is that the Bookies won’t be so generous as we go into the second leg of the Wilgerbosdrift SA Triple Tiara.

Having already shown she goes 2000m when winning her maiden, and overcoming a wide draw and having a major leeway to make up in the Guineas, she looks well above average and will be racing for the first time with the spotlight well and truly fixed on her on Saturday.

Her opposition are capable without yet quite looking star material.

One of those is Golden Sword’s’ smart daughter Belle Rose who played herself into contention for this race with a big win beating Wind Chill in last Saturday’s Listed Oaks Trial.

If Mike de Kock decides that the intervening week will give her sufficient recovery time after what was a hard fought win, she must have a chance of repeating the feat – and Anton Marcus will add plenty of value.

The gutsy and courageous galloper Safe Harbour is rated vastly superior to Smiling Blue Eyes at this stage of the game – but she is well exposed. She failed to fire on her return from a tough Cape campaign when well beaten by Smiling Blue Eyes in the Guineas.

Safe Harbour (like the winner) was drawn very wide that day and with improved fitness, she can challenge – particularly if we take cognisance of her great near win efforts in the Cape Fillies Guineas and Paddock Stakes.

The Australian bred Al Hawraa was one of the few chasing Smiling Blue Eyes home in the Guineas and the daughter of New Approach looks likely to appreciate the extra on Saturday.

She looks ready and fit to run a massive race and to try and turn the 2,60 length deficit around with the favourite.

Listed Devon Air Stakes winner Maleficent has failed to deliver on her best 2yo performances and is fast running out of excuses.

The daughter of Judpot has flopped in her last three feature outings – the Cape Fillies Guineas, Three Troikas and then 8,25 lengths back in the Gauteng Fillies Guineas last time.

While it could be argued that she needed her last run, she needs to show more before we consider her for inclusion again.

Babbling Brooke showed for a long way before being relegated to a 4,40 length fourth in the Gauteng Fillies Guineas at her last start.

With Piere Strydom aboard again, she has to be considered but still needs to show conclusively that she gets the 1800m.

Joey Ramsden has had mixed success travelling North since Gerrit Schlechter got Taupo Retreat up to win the November Handicap in 2001.

The Milnerton conditioner tries his luck with the Listed Irridescence Stakes winner Captain Gambler, who caught the eye on Sun Met day with a third behind Edict Of Nantes in the Investec Cape Derby.

While that effort looks great on paper, it was a race won tactically by Frankie Dettori – and the form needs to be tested still.

She comes off a 9 week break and may need it.

Orchid Island is the third of the De Kock trio.

She was nibbled at in the betting in the Gauteng Guineas and ran a fair third and almost four lengths behind Smiling Blue Eyes.

That deficit is quite a mountain to climb, but she will be a fitter horse on Saturday – and is a course and distance winner into the bargain.

Oriental Oak is another who failed to make the cut for the Gauteng Guineas but this girl is bred to go ground and boasts fair form.

A winner of 3 races from 9 starts, she got the better of Saturday’s impressive Oaks Trial runner-up Wind Chill by 1,75 lengths in receipt of 1,5kgs last time.

That brings Oriental Oak into the picture courtesy of Belle Rose and gives her a good couple of ticks in the right places in potential value terms.

Being Fabulous never featured in the Gauteng Guineas when reportedly pulling up lame on the near fore.

At her penultimate run she got within 2 lengths of last Saturday’s Listed Oaks Trial winner Belle Rose, giving her 5,5kgs. That form, coupled with her 2 lengths third behind Smiling Blue Eyes in the Fillies Mile, suggests that a fit and sound Being Fabulous could compete for place money.

The nicely bred Bi Pot has done little wrong with 2 wins and 2 places from her 4 starts.

She was particularly impressive over the Turffontein mile at her last outing, when going handy and then skipping clear to beat Dalaal by over 5 lengths.

She is another who tries the 1800m for the first time, but the extra looks well within her compass.

Lucky Houdalakis’ My Friend Lee has won 4 of her 10 outings and looks to be a filly going places.

She failed to make the cut for the Gauteng Guineas but has won her last two starts and tries the 1800m for the first time.

Andre Nel travels up from the Cape West Coast with the lightly raced Silvano filly Philae.

A winner of two of her 3 starts against ordinary opposition, she is difficult to assess but must have plenty of scope for improvement off her MR of 80.

Smiling Blue Eyes looks a worthy favourite and first selection.

The daughter of Dynasty has shown a touch of class and serious ability and she will just get better as we go further.

Her opposition will no doubt be stronger this time round too – that includes a fitter Safe Harbour, Al Hawraa and Orchid Island.

The Cape visitors have to be considered as it is a long way to travel for no return.