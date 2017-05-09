VDJ Supplementary Entry

Supplementary entries for the 2017 Vodacom Durban July closed at 11am on Tuesday, 9 May 2017.

The field has received one additional entry, a 3yo Argentinian colt named Hat Puntano, trained by Michael Azzie.

Hat Puntano (Arg) is a dual G1 winner in Argentina. Bred by Haras La Biznaga, is by Hat Trick out of the Bernstein mare, Stormy Pursuer. Trained by Carlos D Etchechoury for his first two starts and and Juan J Etchechoury for his last two runs, Hat Puntano had 4 starts in Argentina, racing in the interests of Las Monjitas.

Robin Bruss of Northfields Bloodstock brokered the purchase and furnished us with some details of the colt’s career to date. Hat Puntano broke his maiden by 16 lengths on debut, beating a 13 horse field over 7 furlongs on the San Isidro turf on 30 April 2016. His second start was in the Gran Premio Gran Criterium, a G1 contest for 3yo colts and geldings over a mile, where he exhibited an impressive turn of foot to come from last to win by 2 lengths in a time of 1 min 34.66. After changing stables to Juan Etchechoury, he ran in the Gran Premio Estrellas, a mile G1 contest on dirt at Palermo on 25 June. He didn’t act on the surface, and finished 6th. His final start in Argentina was on 30 July 2016, in the G1 Gran Premio Clasico Dos Mil Guineas (the Argentine 2000 Guineas) on turf in which he disposed of the 8 horse field by 5 lengths. “His style of racing is very exciting,” said Robin. “His sire, Hat Trick, is a champion miler by the legendary Sunday Silence. Hat Trick is a dual G1 winner and broke the track record for a mile when he won the 2005 G1 Kyoto Mile Championship of Japan in a time of 1:32.10. The record still stands.” Asked whether there was any significance to the name, Robin explains that Hat Trick shuttles between Gainesway and Argentina and the Argentinians have a naming convention whereby the Hat Trick colts are named ‘Hat-something’ and the fillies are called ‘something-Trick’, “so there are an army of Hats and an army of Tricks,” he laughs.

The coal black colt is in the care of Randjesfontein trainer Michael Azzie, who told the Sporting Post earlier today, “He has a real stallion’s pedigree and the idea is for him to hopefully do well here and then go to stud.” The colt has not raced since leaving Argentina, but Azzie confirmed that Hat Puntano would be aimed at a Progress Plate on the Highveld on 28 May. “Obviously as far as the July is concerned, we are chasing the 8 ball as he hasn’t raced since last July. The handicappers have whacked him a bit, so we’re in a similar position to last year where Abashiri was giving away weight to the rest of the field, so we’ll have to have a serious think. We may opt for the Gold Challenge and Champions Cup instead and then the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.” The colt is owned in partnership by Drakenstein Stud and Mr Jaime and Mrs Mariza Vilela.

The 12 scratchings leave a total of 47 horses still in contention and the second declaration stage closes at 11:00 on Monday, 29 May 2017.

Horse A/S MR Trainer CAPTAIN AMERICA (6G) 116 (116) Brett Crawford DEO JUVENTE (5G) 115 (115) Geoff Woodruff MARINARESCO (4G) 115 (115) Candice Bass-Robinson #HAT PUNTANO (3C) 113 Mike Azzie FRENCH NAVY (5G) 112 (112) Sean Tarry MASTER SABINA (7G) 110 (110) Geoff Woodruff BELA-BELA (4F) 109 (109) Justin Snaith BRAZUCA (4C) 108 (108) Johan Janse van Vuuren KRAMBAMBULI (5G) 107 (107) Justin Snaith SARATOGA DANCER (5G) 107 (107) Duncan Howells THE CONGLOMERATE (5G) 107 (107) Joey Ramsden AL SAHEM (3C) 106 (102) Sean Tarry HEAVENLY BLUE (3C) 106 (102) Mike de Kock IT’S MY TURN (4G) 106 (106) Justin Snaith NIGHTINGALE (4F) 105 (105) Candice Bass-Robinson BLACK ARTHUR (4G) 104 (104) Justin Snaith WITCHCRAFT (4F) 103 (103) Sean Tarry EDICT OF NANTES (3C) 102 ( 98) Brett Crawford LIEGE (4G) 102 (102) Sean Tarry SILVER MOUNTAIN (4F) 102 (102) Candice Bass-Robinson AFRICA RISING (3C) 101 ( 97) Sean Tarry MASTER SWITCH (5G) 101 (101) Geoff Woodruff PAGODA (3G) 101 ( 97) Geoff Woodruff SAFE HARBOUR (3F) 101 ( 97) Sean Tarry PRINCE OF WALES (4G) 100 (100) Justin Snaith TEN GUN SALUTE (4G) 100 (100) Duncan Howells BANNER HILL (4G) 99 ( 99) Glen Kotzen ELUSIVE SILVA (4G) 99 ( 99) Justin Snaith ORCHID ISLAND (3F) 99 ( 95) Mike de Kock SMILING BLUE EYES (3F) 99 ( 95) Sean Tarry TROPHY WIFE (5M) 99 ( 99) Sean Tarry ZODIAC RULER (3G) 99 ( 95) Justin Snaith BI POT (3F) 98 ( 94) Geoff Woodruff GIRL ON THE RUN (4F) 98 ( 98) Johan Janse van Vuuren HORIZON (3C) 98 ( 94) Candice Bass-Robinson COPPER FORCE (3G) 96 ( 92) Justin Snaith NEBULA (4G) 95 ( 95) Brett Crawford ROYAL BADGE (4G) 95 ( 95) Adam Marcus ROCKETBALL (4G) 93 ( 93) Gavin van Zyl THE ELMO EFFECT (5G) 92 ( 92) Gary Alexander FORT MEYERS (5G) 91 ( 91) Sean Tarry MACDUFF (4G) 89 ( 89) Joey Ramsden SECRET CAPTAIN (3C) 89 ( 85) Duncan Howells TILBURY FORT (3C) 88 ( 84) Sean Tarry BOLD VIKING (3G) 87 ( 83) Sean Tarry COPPER POT (3C) 87 ( 83) Sean Tarry JUBILEE LINE (4G) 86 ( 86) Mike de Kock

Important Vodacom Durban July dates to diarise:

Second Declaration Close: 11:00 Monday, 29 May 2017

Final Supplementary Entries Close: 11:00 Monday, 12 June 2017

Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Final Declaration Close: 11:00 Monday, 19 June 2017

Final Field and Draw: Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Public Gallops: 7am at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June 2017