A Bit Late To Race!

Greyville racing ended at 21h50 last Friday evening with the running of the Listed East Coast Cup.
We raised the late start time – and also why 10 races were carded – with Gold Circle.
Racing Executive Raf Sheik agreed that it was not ideal to race after 21h00 and especially a feature race.
“This was done to accommodate the race sponsors who were expected to land in SA just after 20h00 on Friday. Unfortunately due to flight delays the delegation could not make it,” explained Raf, who said that due to the loss of 6 races at Scottsville the previous Sunday, they were catching up – thus the heavy ten-race programme.
That makes sense.
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
How is it possible that here in SA we have horses spreading shoes going to the start so frequently? It happens with such regularity that it seems we have serious problems. Why????
This questioned has been posed in past Anthony. No stats kept to monitor it, as far as we are aware.