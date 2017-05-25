A Bit Late To Race!

Greyville racing ended at 21h50 last Friday evening with the running of the Listed East Coast Cup.

We raised the late start time – and also why 10 races were carded – with Gold Circle.

Racing Executive Raf Sheik agreed that it was not ideal to race after 21h00 and especially a feature race.

“This was done to accommodate the race sponsors who were expected to land in SA just after 20h00 on Friday. Unfortunately due to flight delays the delegation could not make it,” explained Raf, who said that due to the loss of 6 races at Scottsville the previous Sunday, they were catching up – thus the heavy ten-race programme.

That makes sense.

