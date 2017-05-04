A Buzz About Handicapping

If humans work together in the manner that bees do, in effect creating a swarm of their own, the group’s decisions will outperform the decisions of the average individual just about every time.

This theory has been put to practice in many areas, including last year’s Kentucky Derby.

Unanimous A.I. (“A.I” stands for Artificial Intelligence) put together a “swarm” of twenty handicappers to try to predict the outcome of last year’s Derby.

The end result was that the group picked the exact order of finish for the first four across the wire. Based on the superfecta price, the odds of correctly predicting the top four in order were 542-1.

