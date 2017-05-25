Another record for Lloyd

Veteran jockey Jeff Lloyd has claimed yet another record after notching up his 156th Queensland win of the season on Wednesday, 24 March 2017.

He broke former champion jockey Chris Munce’s metropolitan record of 103 on 5 April 2017 and now holds the state record as well.

How it happened

Lloyd headed into Ipswich’s midweek metropolitan meeting on 153 wins, hitting the board in race 5 aboard Silky Brown for Bryan and Daniel Guy. He made it a double in Race 7, equalling Munce’s record of 155 on the Gillian Heinrich and Bed Rodgers-trained Eight Below. However, it was in race 9 on board Prontezza for the Toby Edmonds yard, that Lloyd broke the record, making it 156 Queensland winners for the current season.

It is particularly fitting that the record breaking ride should come for the Edmonds yard as Lloyd has struck up a stellar association with Edmonds, teaming up for 56 winners this season alone, including the Gold Coast Magic Million 2yo Classic with flying filly Houtzen.

“What more can I say about Jeff?” commented Edmonds. “He is the ultimate professional.”

With a number of records already secure, Lloyd is now in a two-horse race for the title of leading Australian jockey. He is currently in second place, just a few wins adrift of Perth rider, William Pike.

Where lesser men might be slowing down, Lloyd is showing every sign of accelerating and with over two months of the season still left to run, it seems the sky’s the limit!