Ascot’s Pure Gold

A gutsy front-running display from the Sail From Seattle filly Seattle Gold broke the unbeaten run of the champion Igugu’s half-sister Ngaga in a thrilling finish to the R150 000 Stormsvlei Mile at Kenilworth on Sunday.

The second leg of the Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, Cape Winter Series for the girls produced a grandstand finish with the sponsor’s jockey Greg Cheyne taking the fight to his opposition on a full sister to a past Cape Guineas winner.

Seattle Gold obviously enjoys the mile – both her previous wins were achieved over the trip – and starting at a generous 25 to 1, she hung on by the proverbial whisker to deny the promising Ngaga.

Cheyne had her out from the jump and overcoming her wide draw, she galloped resolutely all the way to the wire, holding on to score by a head in a time of 99, 32 secs.

The nicely bred Ngaga, who had won her first three starts in style, weaved her way through the bunch and was finishing best of all. She should make amends next time.

First leg winner Whose That Girl came on too late and finished a further 1,50 lengths back.

Sylvanite never threatened but earned again to bank a fourth cheque.

Seattle Gold, who races in the familiar blue and white silks of Ascot Stud boss Dr Ashley Parker, was one of three Brett Crawford runners in the field.

The Ascot Stud-bred Seattle Gold is by Sail From Seattle out of the three time winning Al Mufti mare, Circle Of Gold.

She is thus a full sister to 2013 Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Elusive Gold, who races for Tony Millard in Hong Kong these days under the name of Golden Sleep. He won as recently as three weeks ago.

Seattle Gold has won 3 races from 10 starts with 5 places for stakes of R229 975.