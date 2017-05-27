Brave Mary Too Strong

Gauteng raiding combination Paul Matchett and Gunter Wrogemann scored a surprise in the opening leg of the Gr1 jackpot at Scottsville on Saturday.

Recent maiden winner and bargain buy Brave Mary bolted home like a professional to upstage some big reputation gallopers.

Randjesfontein trainer Paul Matchett has been through something of a quiet patch off his highs of a few years ago, but after Royal Honour won the Aquanaut Handicap on Gauteng Guineas day just over two months ago, he would have taken the Scottsville Gr1 trophy with both hands on Saturday – and the success could well herald a revival for the three-time Zimbabwe champion conditioner.

Seasoned jockey Gunter Wrogemann doesn’t travel much beyond the odd visit to Flamingo Park these days and he made the most of his one ride on the big race programme.

Settling Brave Mary on the outside just off the gallop set by Twelve Oaks, Gold Image and Zarnitsa, Wrogemann moved the daughter of Brave Tin Soldier up at the 300m and with a smooth stride she took on Neptune’s Rain and the smart Green Plains and disposed of them in a matter of 50 metres.

Disproving the inside draw theory, Brave Mary powered home to score a decisive win in a time of 68,30 secs.

She beat the favourite and dual Gauteng stakes winner Green Plains by 1,75 lengths, with local hope Neptune’s Rain a further three lengths adrift in a well beaten third.

Princess Peach grabbed fourth cheque, while the well backed Call To Account was always under a driving ride and ran over ten lengths back

A pleasantly surprised Gunter Wrogemann said that the track was ‘running fair’ according to senior jockey Anthony Delpech, who he had spoken to just before the race.

“They went hard up front and she quickened smartly,” he said.

Trainer Paul Matchett thanked owners Les Taylor and Dean Bayley, who were naturally elated at their Gr1 success for small money in today’s terms!

Consigned by Summerhill Sales on the CTS Johannesburg Ready To Run Sale, the winner was purchased by Green Street Bloodstock for R40 000 and took her stakes earnings to R554 250.

She has won 2 races with 2 places from 4 starts and was having her first run in KZN.

Bred by Rupert Plersch, Brave Mary is a first fairer sex Gr1 winner for Summerhill’s Storm Cat stallion, Brave Tin Soldier and is out of the six-time winning Rich Man’s Gold mare, Mary Lou.

Brave Tin Soldier was purchased as a foal for a world record R33 million.