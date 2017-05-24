Home » Racing & Sport » Callan Off The Mark

Callan Off The Mark

Winner For Tony Millard

Callan Murray (JC Photos)Callan Murray (JC Photos)

South African champion apprentice of last season Callan Murray broke the ice early in his Hong Kong stint when he rode a winner on Wednesday at his first ever ride at Happy Valley.

Murray, who only flew out of South Africa a week earlier, rode a beautifully judged finish in the third race, the Kam Tin River Handicap.

He was aboard the New Zealand-bred Master Viking for former SA trainer Tony Millard and got the better of Karis Teetan on the David Ferraris galloper Confucius Spirit by a neck.

South African jockeys Dougie Whyte and Chad Schofield finished downfield.

This was the 20 year old Murray’s second meeting in Hong Kong.

