Callan Off The Mark

South African champion apprentice of last season Callan Murray broke the ice early in his Hong Kong stint when he rode a winner on Wednesday at his first ever ride at Happy Valley.

Murray, who only flew out of South Africa a week earlier, rode a beautifully judged finish in the third race, the Kam Tin River Handicap.

He was aboard the New Zealand-bred Master Viking for former SA trainer Tony Millard and got the better of Karis Teetan on the David Ferraris galloper Confucius Spirit by a neck.

South African jockeys Dougie Whyte and Chad Schofield finished downfield.

This was the 20 year old Murray’s second meeting in Hong Kong.