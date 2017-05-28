Callan Murray Scores Hong Kong G3

On Sunday, 28 May 2017, Callan Murray’s Hong Kong star continued to rise as he achieved a dream result, winning Hong Kong’s G3 Sha Tin Vase on the 88/1 rank outsider, Lucky Year at only his third meeting.

“Unbelievable!” Murray exclaimed after Danny Shum-trained Lucky Year (116lb) poked through to hold off a wall of challengers, led by John Size pair D B Pin (115lb) and Thewizardofoz (128lb). “I can’t believe it, how exciting is this? It’s crazy. I didn’t expect it so soon, but I’m thrilled – what a way to break through at Sha Tin. I’ve been very fortunate. You always hope that you can make an impression quickly, you’ve got it in the back of your head you want to do well, but I didn’t think it could be like this. Hopefully it gives me a bit of momentum going forward.”

Murray pushed Lucky Year into a handy position, eventually settling second outside the leader Fabulous One, who set a relatively slow tempo in front. While the winner looked under siege at the 200m, he fought on gamely, racing clear for a three-quarter length win in a time of 1m 09.27s.

“Danny told me to have him midfield but they went so slow, they were really dragging it back throughout, so I ended up sitting handier,” Murray said. “I think he seemed to really travel well, and I knew I had plenty underneath me turning in. I thought he could be around the mark but wow, he really found. He came in under the radar, he’s an honest horse and I’d been told that on his times, he could match it with any other horse in the race.”

Murray admitted there was some concern that he would miss the ride because he would struggle to get down to the horse’s allotted weight of 115lb. In the end, he tipped the scales one pound over at 116lb. “I thought I might have to forego the ride, not getting down to 115, but they let me ride 116,” Murray said. “It was hard work to get that weight down but I’m absolutely rapt, I’m so happy I did it. This is such a great result.”

Shum was full of praise for Murray and predicted a fruitful Hong Kong career for the 20-year-old Johannesburg native. “I rang a few jockeys asking them to ride this horse, but none of them wanted to ride him. Then I came across Callan,” said Shum. “He worked hard to get his weight down and he really wanted the chance. I thought he would be a good fit. He’s a very polite kid, he’s got talent and I would be happy to use him on more of my horses. I could see him being here for a long time to come.”

It was Shum’s first win in the Sha Tin Vase and his second Group victory of the season, having won the 1800m G3 Centenary Vase with Supreme Profit in February. The trainer says Lucky Year is a horse that needs everything to fall into place on the right day. “This horse just has to get things his own way,” Shum said. “He needs a low weight, he needs a slow or even pace, and even then he needs luck in running. He got all that today. At set weights, he just does a couple of things wrong and he might not be up to some of his rivals.”

Shum had suggested earlier in the season that overseas targets could be on Lucky Year’s agenda, but he now believes that the Holy Roman Emperor five-year-old will remain in Hong Kong for the time being.

“We had thought maybe we could take him to the Korea Sprint, I’m hoping to send Circuit Land to the Korea Cup, but I think we’ll just keep him in Hong Kong,” he said. “Hopefully he can get into some of the sprint handicaps with a light weight. Maybe we will run him in the G3 Premier Cup over 1400m next.”

