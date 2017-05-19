Callan Takes Five

Callan Murray departed for Hong Kong on Wednesday, 17 May 2017 and has hit the ground running.

Callan rode his first barrier trials at the tricky Happy Valley race course on Friday morning and has 5 rides for the Sha Tin card on Sunday, 21 May 2017.

His carded rides are as follows:-

Race 1 -1200m Balsamine Handicap (class 4)

Sunny Orient for the Tony Millard stable

Race 2 -1200m Camellia Handicap (class 5)

Soccer Brave for the David Ferraris stable

Race 5 -1400m The 18 Districts Cup (class 3)

Sichuan Boss for the Tony Millard stable

Race 6 – 1400m Celosia Handicap (class 4)

Wingold for the Almond Lee stable

Race 10 -1600m Lotus Handicap (class 2)

Dynamism for the David Ferraris stable

The field for race 1 will face the starter at 7am South African time.

The complete race card can be viewed at http://m.scmp.com/sport/racing/racecard/10