Blood Rules The Land

BSA Cape Mare Sale

Thursday, 18 May 2017

Starting 12:00

Venue: Mistico Equestrian Centre, Paarl

No fewer than 196 lots have been catalogued for the Bloodstock SA Cape Mare Sale, which is set to get underway at noon on Thursday 18 May at the Mistico Equestrian Centre near Paarl

The sale also includes the Al Adiyaat broodmare reduction sale, which consists of 11 fillies or mares, the majority of whom have been tested in foal to Al Adiyaat’s former champion and Dubai Gr1 winner Vercingetorix, a son of the red hot sire Silvano.

Covering sires include Captain Of All, Duke Of Marmalade, Dynasty, Elusive Fort, Fencing Master, Flower Alley, Flying The Flag, Futura, Gimmethegreenlight, Greys Inn, Ideal World, Jackson, Judpot, Legislate, Louis The King, Master Of My Fate, Oratorio, Pathfork, Philanthropist, Trippi and What A Winter.

Among the notable mares on sale is high class black type winner Pay The Piper (in foal to Vercingetorix), seven time stakes winner Nik Nak (in foal to Twice Over) and stakes winner Crescent Lily (in foal to Captain Of All.

Catalogues available online – www.tba.co.za

AL MAHER

Australian Guineas winner and ¾ brother to Redoute’s Choice, his best include Gr1 winners Almlad, Delicacy and Fat Al

2A –this mare is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Necklace and third dam, Irish Oaks winner Colorspin, bred 3 Gr1 winners, sells in foal to Vercingetorix

AL MUFTI

Champion sire and broodmare sire, daughters have produced Gr1 winners Jay Peg, Kings Gambit, Bold Silvano, O Caesour, Little Miss Magic and 2017 SA Derby winner Al Sahem

Lot 5 –this winning mare, in foal to prominent sire Judpot, is a three-parts sister to champion and multiple Gr1 winner Arabian Lass as well as to the dams of Gr1 winners Arabian Beat and Smart Banker

Lot 56 – a winning ½ sister to a Gr3 performer and dam of a winner, she is out of a ½ sister to Gold Cup winner Cereus, and sells in foal to Gr1 winner and champion Pathfork

Lot 78 – a five time winner, this mare’s four winners included Oaks placed filly Vino Veritas and her dam is Foveros sired Gr2 winner Vino Rosa, in foal to exciting sire Philanthropist (like Al Mufti a Roberto line stallion)

Lot 101 –dam of a 2 winner, this mare is a half-sister to Gr2 Camellia Stakes runner up Crystal Glamour, the family of 2017 Derby winner Edict Of Nantes, has Twice Over filly at foot

Lot 126 –this mare is a winning ½ sister to champion Saddlewood and from the famous Lily family, dam of a winner, she sells in foal to champion Greys Inn –sire of champion Legal Eagle

Lot 139 –this mare is a half-sister to Gr3 winner Golden Shina (by National Assembly) and sells in foal to Vercingetorix (out of a National Assembly mare) Lot 149 –a winning ½ sister to the dam of 11 time stakes winner Red Barrel, her dam is six time Gr3 winner Rhapsody In Red, in foal to Pomodoro

Lot 152 –a stakes winner of seven, and dam of Gr3 performer Master’s Eye, she sells in foal to Dynasty, the Dynasty/Al Mufti cross having produced graded winners Barrack Street and De Kock

ASTOR PLACE

Gr2 son of Sadler’s Wells and Gr1 sire in Brazil

Lot 109 –a stakes placed winner of five, this mare is out of a half-sister to a Brazilian champion and she sells in foal to Gr1 winner and successful sire Visionaire

BLETCHLEY PARK

Stakes winning son of Caerleon who did well at stud in Western Australia, sire of high class local racemare Azabu Park

Lot 125 –this winning mare is a half-sister to 3 stakes horses, including Gr2 winner Famous Roman, sells in foal to Horse Of The Year Legislate

CAESOUR

Versatile Gr1 sire, whose best include 3 international Gr1 winners. A proven broodmare sire, he is damsire of champion Dancewiththedevil and Gr1 winners Emerald Cove and Royal Bencher among others

Lot 3 –a winning ½ sister to 7 winners, including a feature race winner, this mare is a sister in blood to the Caesour sired international Gr1 winners Perfect Promise (dam of Gr3 performer Hard Promise and KZN sire Redoute’s Promise) and Irridescence, sells in foal to proven Gr1 sire Judpot

Lot 38 –a winning ½ sister to a stakes winner who produced a Derby winner, this mare is out of a Fillies Guineas winning ½ sister to a Gr1 winner and sire, in foal to Gr1 sire Judpot

Lot 40 –dam of 2 winners, this mare is a half-sister to stakes winner Dacha, to Gr2 winner Cruise Collection and to the dam of Gr1 winner Captain America, in foal to Where’s That Tiger

Lot 93 –a daughter of champion Kiss Of Peace, and dam of a winner, she is in foal to Wylie Hall Lot 156 –a half-sister to 3 stakes horses, and out of a half-sister to Gr1 winner Marie Galante, this mare sells in foal to Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Flower Alley

CAMDEN PARK

Son of A P Indy, and sire of Gr1 winners including champions Jay Peg and Consensual, damsire of this season’s Gr1 winner Just Sensual

Lot 45 –a winner of three, and dam of stakes filly Pagoda, this mare is out of a half-sister to Gr2 winner Captain’s Wild and is in foal to A P Indy son Judpot

CAPE CROSS

Former champion sire of more than 100 stakes winners, damsire of Derby winner Australia

Lot 88 –this mare, a half-sister to a winner, is out of a daughter of Gr1 winning champion Pass The Peace, herself the second dam of Gr1 winner and sire King’s Apostle, in foal to Global View

CAPTAIN AL

Champion Sire and multiple champion sire of 2yos, he is damsire of Gr1 winners Same Jurisdiction, Potent Power and Gunner

Lot 26-this filly, selling as a filly for stud, is a half-sister to Gr2 placed stakes winner Storm Warning and her Gr3 winning dam is an own sister to Gr1 Gold Cup winner Thundering Star

Lot 33 –this filly, selling as a filly for stud, is a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Forest Indigo, bred on hugely successful Captain Al/Fort Wood cross as are Gr1 winners William Longsword and Captain America

Lot 89 –a Gr3 placed winner of four, this filly sells as a filly for stud

Lot 118 –this winning mare is out of a winning own sister to Horse Of The Year National Colour- dam of recent Gr1 winners Rafeef and Mustaaqeem, sells in foal to champion and Gr1 sire Elusive Fort

Lot 147 –a winning own sister to stakes placed Captain Dino, she sells in foal to Vercingetorix

CAPTAIN OF ALL

Equus Champion Sprinter and multiple Gr1 winning son of Captain Al

Lot 160 –this weanling filly is a half-sister to feature race contender Gone Not Forgotten and is out of a half-sister to Gr3 winner Even Money

Lot 169 –this weanling filly is from the same family as short lived Derby third King Valley

CATBIRD

Golden Slipper winning son of Danehill, damsire of local champion Entisaar

Lot 65 –a winning ½ sister to 2 graded winners, this mare sells in foal to Louis The King

CHOISIR

Multiple Gr1 winning sprinter, and sire of 11 Gr1 winners including 2017 1000 Guineas winner Winter, star sprinter and Gr1 sire Starspangledbanner Broodmare sire of Royal Ascot Gr1 winner My Dream Boat and local Gr2 winner Brazuca among others

Lot 2- dam of 2 multiple winners, this four time winning mare is a half-sister to a five time stakes winner in Australia and sells in foal to Gr1 winner Byword

COMMANDS

Sire of 11 Gr1 winners, damsire of recent Gr1 Champions Mile winner Contentment

Lot 12 –this winning mare, selling as a filly for stud, shares her second dam with Danzig line Gr1 winner and champion Questing, the family of US champion sire Elusive Quality

COUNT DUBOIS

Gr1 winner and sire of champions Asylum Seeker and French Navy, as well as 2017 Cape Derby winner Edict Of Nantes, damsire of Gr1 filly Melliflora and Ready To Run winner Budapest

Lot 24 – selling as a filly for stud, this winner is a ½ sister to Dubai based Gr3 winner Whistle Stop and is a sister in blood to the sire’s exported Gr1 winning champion Asylum Seeker

Lot 77 –this winning mare is out of a four time winning ½ sister to 2 international stakes winners, the family of Danehill, Machiavellian and Northern Dancer, in foal to Ideal World

Lot 99 – dam of 4 winners, this mare won 7 and was second in the Gr3 Southern Cross Stakes

Lot 119 –dam of a winner, this mare is a half-sister to Gr1 2yo and sire The Assayer, and is out of a stakes placed daughter of Danehill, sells in foal to July winner Pomodoro

COUNTER ACTION

Queen’s Plate winner whose offspring include Gr1 winner Fiery Fred, damsire of Gr2 winner Heart Of A Lion

Lot 121 –a stakes winning half-sister to Matchem Stakes second Fortunates, this is the family of July winning champion Heavy Metal and Gr1 winners Planetary Music and For The Lads

CURVED BALL

Son of Australian champion sire Fastnet Rock, the Dingaans winner is a proven sire of winners

Lot 184 –this colt is from the family of champion 2yo and top sire Storm Bird as well as champion Pas De Reponse and French Guineas winner and Gr1 sire Green Tune

DALAKHANI

Champion and Arc winner, whose Gr1 winners include Reliable Man, Conduit, Chinese White, Duncan and Moonstone, damsire of Derby runner up US Army Ranger

67A –this winning mare is a half-sister to US Gr2 winner Dark Islander, family of Melbourne Cup winner At Talaq and Gr1 winning 2yo Marcel, in foal to Silvano’s Gr1 winner Vercingetorix

DANEHILL DANCER

Gr1 winner who sired numerous Gr1 winners the world over, damsire of champion Minding and fellow Gr1 winners The Gurkha, Alice Springs, and Music Magnate

Lot 42 –a winning daughter of Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Igreja, this mare sells in foal to impeccably bred Gr3 winner Flying The Flag, whose sire Galileo has done so well when mated to Danehill/Danehill Dancer mares

DIESIS

Champion 2YO and world leading sire, damsire of international Gr1 winners Dylan Thomas, Homecoming Queen, Queen’s Logic, Cetewayo, Dynaforce, Lucarno, Sixties Icon

Lot 39 –a winner, and dam of 2 winners, this mare is out of a Gr3 placed half-sister to Gr1 Gold Cup winner Double Trigger and the latter’s Gr2 winning brother Double Eclipse, in foal to Flower Alley

DOMEDRIVER

Breeders’ Cup Mile winner from the family of El Gran Senor and Redoute’s Choice

125A –dam of 3 winners, this mare is a half-sister to Gr1 winner and Fillies Guineas winner Amanee and the dam of Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Karakontie, the family of Miesque and Kingmambo. In foal to dual Gr1 winner Vercingetorix

DOOWALEY

Son of Sadler’s Wells and sire of graded winners Rei Rei and Louvre, damsire of Gr1 filly Star Express

Lot 66 –this mare is a half-sister to champion and Dubai Gr1 winner Sun Classique and to the dam of Magic Millions winner Houtzen, sells in foal to Gr1 sire Querari

DUBAWI

Irish 2000 Guineas winner and one of the world’s top sires, his top runners include Gr1 winners Makfi, Night Of Thunder, Monterosso, Postponed, Erupt, New Bay, Willow Magic, Prince Bishop, New Bay, Happy Archer, Secret Admirer, Hunter’s Light and Tiger Tees

12 A –this mare is a winning ½ sister to an Australian stakes performer, family of Gr3 winner Nick On The Run, sells in foal to champion and Gr1 winner Vercingetorix

DUPONT

Dual Guineas winning son of top class broodmare sire Zafonic, sire of graded winners Depardieu, Magico and Lady Magpie

Lot 64 –this winning mare, a half-sister to 5 other winners, is out of a Thunder Gulch half-sister to an 11 time stakes winner, the family of US Horse Of The Year Lady’s Secret, in foal to Ideal World

DYNASTY

Champion and sire of champions Beach Beauty, Bela-Bela, Futura, Legislate and Irish Flame as well as recent high class performers Just Sensual, Smiling Blue Eyes, Barrack Street, African Night Sky and Horizon

Lot 35 –a dual winner, from the family of Guineas winner Little Ballerina, this mare sells in foal to Galileo’s Gr1 winning son Kingsbarns

Lot 49 –selling as a filly for stud, this winner is out of Gr3 winner Sharp Mistress

Lot 103 –this winning ½ sister to Gr2 Senor Santa winner Polar Moon is a sister in blood to Dynasty’s Horse Of The Year Legislate, sells in foal to Galileo Gr2 winner Global View

Lot 104 –this stakes placed winner of five is out of Victress Stakes winner Princess Kay

Lot 129 –this mare is out of a full sister to the dam of July winning champion Bold Silvano

Lot 145 –a stakes placed winner of five, she is out of a five time winning daughter of champion sire and top class broodmare sire Badger Land, sells as filly for stud

ELLIODOR

Top class sire and broodmare sire, his daughters have produced champions Aslan, Dog Wood, French Navy, and Val De Ra, as well as Gr1 winners Abashiri and Chesnuts N Pearls

Lot 67 –this mare, dam of 3 winners, is out of a stakes placed winner of five from the family of champion Kiss Of Peace, sells in foal to Cartier Champion Duke Of Marmalade

ELUSIVE FORT

Equus Champion and triple Gr1 winner, he is the sire of Gr1 winners Siren’s Call and Lauderdale, stakes winners Ernie and Fort Ember, and current Gr1 performer Safe Harbour

Lot 172- this weanling filly is out of a winning ½ sister to 2 graded winners

ELUSIVE QUALITY

Champion US Sire, damsire of more than 40 stakes winners including Gr1 winners No Nay Never, Guelph, Shooting To Win, Gomo

Lot 14 –this four time winner, in foal to Where’s That Tiger, is out of a half-sister to champion and multiple Gr1 winner King’s Chapel, the family of top class sire Mummy’s Pet

Lot 127 –dam of 2 winners, this mare is out of Gr2 winner Market Price, in foal to Redoute’s Choice’s multiple Gr1 winner Wylie Hall

86A –this four time winner is from the family of US champion Awesome Feather, in foal to Vercingetorix

ENCOSTA DE LAGO

Champion sire in Australia, damsire of Gr1 winners Musir, Peeping, The Quarterback, Sofia Rosa

Lot 138 –this Gr3 placed winner of five, dam of 2 winners, is from the family of US Gr1 winners Discreet Cat, Discreetly Mine and Belmont Stakes winner Touch Gold, sells in foal to Twice Over

ENTREPRENEUR

2000 Guineas winner and Gr1 sire, damsire of Gr1 winners The Grey Gatsby and Watsdachances

Lot 151- a winning ½ sister to a Gr3 winner, this mare is the dam of 3 winners, including Gr3 winner State Blue (by National Assembly), sells in foal to National Assembly relative Philanthropist

FARD

Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire, damsire of Gr1 winners Captain Of All and Rabada

Lot 54 –the dam of 2 winners, this four time winner, from the family of a recent R5 million buy, is from the great Soho Secret family and sells in foal to Elusive Quality Gr3 winner Anger

FIRST AMERICAN

Son of Quiet American who won once prestigious Flamingo Stakes, sire of Gr1 winners

Lot 107 –this winning mare, in foal to Twice Over, is out of a stakes placed sister to a Gr2 winner

FORT WOOD

Champion sire and multiple champion broodmare sire of Gr1 winners Cherry On The Top, William Longsword, Real Princess, Marinaresco, Thunder Dance, Contador and Breeders’ Cup winner Pluck

Lot 32 –a winning sister to the dam of Gr3 filly Petty Officer, this mare is a sister in blood to Fort Wood’s top class daughter Pagan Princess-dam of 2 Gr1 winners, in foal to Twice Over

Lot 52 –the dam of 2 winners, this mare (an own sister to a stakes placed winner of seven) is out of SA Fillies Nursery winner Secret To Success

Lot 76 –the dam of 2 winners, this winning mare is an own sister to Gr2 winner Cask, and is from the same family as champion sire Thorn Park and outstanding racemare More Joyous, in foal to Querari

Lot 86 –this winning ½ sister to 3 winners, is out of a sister to Met winner Zebra Crossing and ½ sister to 2 other Gr1 winners, including dam of recent Gr1 winner Deo Juvente, in foal to Fencing Master

Lot 94 –this filly is out of an own sister to Fillies Guineas runner up Alpha Centauri

Lot 110 –this winning mare is out of a daughter of champion sprinter and multiple Gr1 winner Laisserfaire, and this is the family of champion sire Centaine, in foal to Byword

Lot 114 –a winning own sister to a stakes winner, and dam of 3 winners, she is out of SA Oaks winner Cyber Cento and sells in foal to champion sprinter Captain Of All

Lot 116 –this mare is a sister in blood to Oaks winner Carolina Cherry, the dam of champion and Triple Tiara winner Cherry On The Top, and sells in foal to Silvano’s July winner Bold Silvano

Lot 137 –this winning mare is a half-sister to Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery winner Winter’s Forge, sells as filly for stud

FUSAICHI PEGASUS

Kentucky Derby winner and Gr1 sire, damsire of Gr1 winners Cloth Of Cloud, Silver Mountain, Capitalist, Albany Reunion, Hakassan, We Miss Artie and recent Blue Diamond Stakes winner Catchy

Lot 4 –this mare, who won three and was fourth in the Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas, has a Gr1 winning granddam, who is a full-sister to champion and influential sire Storm Bird, sells in foal to Gr1 winner Byword

Lot 115 –dam of 2 winners, one of whom won four, this mare’s is out of a half-sister to multiple Gr1 winner and sire Bigstone

GALILEO

World’s greatest sire, who recently completed classic double with Churchill and Winter. Damsire of Gr1 winners Qualify, Lea, La Collina, Night Of Thunder, and La Cressonniere

105A –this mare is a winning ½ sister to feature race winner Lehaaf sells in foal to Vercingetorix

GIMMETHEGREENLIGHT

Gr1 winning miler and leading first crop sire, whose first crop includes Gr1 winner Gunner and Fillies Guineas winner Gimme Six, his second crop includes Fillies Nursery winner Green Plains

Lot 174 –this weanling filly is out of a Trippi ½ sister to dual Gr1 winner Thunder Dance, and her Cape Fillies Guineas winning second dam is a half-sister to champion sire Captain Al

Lot 192- this colt is out of a Caesour ½ sister to 3 stakes horses and third dam is Gr1 winner Indira

GITANO HERNANDO

Dual Gr1 winner and $2 million earner, sire of recent stakes winner Whose That Girl

Lot 55 –this filly, a half-sister to 4 winners, is from the same family as recent dual Guineas winner Janoobi, whose sire Silvano is from the same male line as Gitano Hernando

Lot 161 –this weanling colt is out of a 3 time winning ½ sister to 2 stakes horses and to the dam of Gr3 Tony Ruffel winner Fantastic Mr Fox

Lot 188 –a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning National Assembly ½ sister to a stakes winner and second dam won the Fillies Guineas

Lot 191 –this colt is out of a Jet Master ½ sister to a stakes performer

GO DEPUTY

By exceptional damsire Deputy Minister, he is the sire of Triple Crown winner Abashiri and high class performers Changingoftheguard, Flying Ice, Deputy Ryder, Pessoa and Tambalang

Lot 155-selling as a filly for stud, she is a winning ¾ sister to Triple Crown winner Abashiri

HERMITAGE

Storm Bird son closely related to Sadler’s Wells and sire of Gr3 winner Honour And Glory

Lot 196 –a half-sister to stakes winner Blushing Fairy, this mare is the dam of 3 winners including feature race winner Taipan, second dam is Gr2 winner Tarn Fairy, whose sire is from the same family as Hermitage

HOLY BULL

US Horse Of The Year and sire of Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo, damsire of Gr1 winners Caravaggio and Judy The Beauty and successful sire Munnings

Lot 120 –dam of four winners, this mare is a half sister to 7 winners, and she is a sister in blood to Breeders’ Cup winning champion and successful sire Macho Uno, also family of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner and top US sire Awesome Again

HORSE CHESTNUT

Once defeated champion and Gr1 sire, he is damsire of champion Smart Call and fellow Gr1 winners Cannock Chase and Suggestive Boy, as well as French Gr2 winner Pisco Sour

Lot 30 –a Gr3 placed winner of three, this full-sister to Gr3 performer Cashew Nut (dam of the smart Kingston Passage), has produced 3 winners and sells in foal to Royal Ascot Gr1 winner Byword

Lot 194 –this mare is a half-sister to 5 winners, and his five time winning dam is a half-sister to Gr3 winner Winter Magic, sells as a filly for stud

IDEAL WORLD

A son of Kingmambo and Banks Hill, he is the sire of champion Smart Call, Derby winner Cape Speed and Gold Bowl hero Hermoso Mundo

Lot 113 –this mare is a half-sister to a US Gr1 performer and her second dam is an own sister to champion Miesque, whose Gr1 winning offspring include Kingmambo –the sire of Ideal World! Also the family of Gr1 winners Six Perfections, Karakontie and Tapestry

Lot 131 –a Gr3 placed winner of four, selling as a filly for stud

Lot 159-this weanling is a half-brother to the stakes placed Jo Malone and his dam is a Fort Wood half-sister to multiple stakes winners World Focus and Green Keeper

Lot 163 –this weanling filly is a half-sister to 4 winners including Gr2 winner Winterinthewoods, and is out of a half-sister to champion Highland Night and dual Gr1 winning sire Warm White Night

Lot 190 –this filly, bred on similar lines to Gr2 performer Saratoga Dancer, is out of a winning ½ sister to 13 time stakes winner Juan Pablo

IMPERIAL STRIDE

Multiple group winner, from the family of Kris and Diesis, sire of smart performers Will Pays and Eddie Sweat

Lot 195-this winning mare, a half-sister to 5 winners, is out of a sister to champion National Currency

JAY PEG

Multiple Gr1 winning champion, he is sire of graded winners Exit Here, Flash Drive, Hot Affair, Olympic Owen, Peggy Jay and 2017 Gr3 Godolphin Barb winner Woljayrine

Lot 29 –this three time winner, in foal to What A Winter, is out of a full-sister to Gr1 winning champion Let’s Rock ‘n Roll and ½ to fellow Equus Champion and multiple Gr1 winner In The Fast Lane

Lot 95 –this four time winner, whose relatives include US Gr1 winner Tarlow, is in foal to Louis The King Lot 124 –a very speedy five time winner, this filly sells as a filly for stud

Lot 189 –a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a half-sister to a 2yo stakes winner in Aus

JET MASTER

Seven times champion sire, he is damsire of recent Derby winner Edict Of Nantes, as well as graded winners Here Comes Billy, Exit Here, Silvano’s Jet and Eventual Angel

Lot 27, not in foal, this three time winner is from the family of Cape Guineas winner Shah Abbas

Lot 36 –this mare, dam of 2 winners, won four and is an own sister to Gr1 Empress Club Stakes winner Little Miss Magic, sells in foal to hot sire Gimmethegreenlight –already sire of 2 stakes winners out of Jet Master mares!

Lot 146 –dam of a 3 time winner, this mare is a winning ¾ sister to multiple Gr1 winner Ebony Flyer (by Jet Master), sells in foal to leading first crop sire What A Winter

JOSHUA DANCER

Sire of Gr1 winners, damsire of Graded winners Chekilli, Dollar Dazzler and Tommy Gun, stakes winner Victorian Secret and recent debut winner Snowdance

Lot 53 –this five time winner, dam of stakes placed Silent Rush, sells in foal to champion Futura

Lot 59 –a winning half-sister to Gr1 Queen’s Plate winner Crimson Waves and to the granddam of recent Gr3 winner Exquisite Touch, this mare has produced 5 winners including stakes filly Spring Wonder and she sells in foal to the latter’s sire Querari

JUDPOT

A half-brother to top broodmare sire Kingmambo, he is the sire of Gr1 winners Along Came Polly, Forest Indigo and Juxtapose, as well as the likes of Final Judgement and Double Whammy

Lot 153 –a winning ½ sister to Gr3 winner I’M Like Hello, she sells in foal to Global View

Lot 178 –a brother to a dual winner, this colt is out of a Caesour sister to a Gr2 winner and second dam is Kiss Of Peace, bred on same cross as Gr1 performer Mister Cricket

KAHAL

Top class sire, whose best include Gr1 winners Love Struck, Chocolicious and Desert Links, he is damsire of Gr3 Flamboyant Stakes winner Fort Ember

Lot 108 –this six time stakes winner hails from the same family as one of history’s all time greatest- the once beaten British champion Brigadier Gerard

Lot 130 –a winning half-sister to Gr2 winner First Again, this mare is in foal to Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Go Deputy

Lot 154 –this four time winning mare is a sister in blood to Kahal’s R2 million plus earner and Gr1 performer No Worries, sells in foal to Galileo’s son Global View

KILCONNEL

From the same family as Cape Cross, Kilconnel is damsire of Gr1 winner Noble Heir

Lot 23-this seven time stakes winner, dam of 2 winners, sells in foal to champion Twice Over

KILDONAN

Champion at 2, Gr1 winner at 3, from the same family as Carry On Alice, he is the sire of stakes performers Rosier, Night In Tahiti and Beach Goddess from limited chances

Lot 21 – a stakes placed winner, and selling as a filly for stud, this mare’s granddam is a Gr2 winner

KING’S APOSTLE

Gr1 winning son of champion sire King’s Best –a proven Gr1 broodmare sire

Lot 81 –this mare is out of a six time stakes winner and sells in foal to Gr1 winner Visionaire

KING OF KINGS

2000 Guineas winner and sire of Gr1 winners, damsire of Breeders’ Cup winner Regally Ready, Gr2 winner Tavidream, smart local sprinter Captain Alfredo and Guineas winner Kabali

Lot 100 –a 3 time winning ½ sister to a Gr3 2yo, this mare is out of a Gr1 placed sister to champion Rock Opera –dam of international Gr2/Gr3 winner Heavy Metal, in foal to Elusive Fort

Lot 150 -3 time winner and third in Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery, this mare is in foal to Where’s That Tiger

LAKE CONISTON

Top sprinter and July Cup winner, sire of Gr1 winners Continent and Kapiston, damsire of classic winner Mi Emma

Lot 193 –this Gr3 placed winner of three, in foal to four time Gr1 winner Twice Over, is from the same family as unbeaten champion Private Reserve and French Gr1 winner Olden Times

LATERAL

Champion and Gr1 winner at two, sire of Gr1 winner Bilateral

Lot 106 –this winning sister to Gr1 Golden Slipper winner Bilateral sells in foal to Master Of My Fate, whose grandsire Rakeen was a half-brother to Lateral’s sire Singspiel

LECTURE

Son of Seeking The Gold, and sire of Gr1 winners Rock Opera and Copper Parade, damsire of multiple graded winner Heavy Metal

Lot 135 –this mare is the dam of stakes placed 2yo Fresh and sells in foal to Visionaire

Lot 136 –this winning mare is a ½ sister to 3 stakes winners, including Guineas winner and multiple Hong Kong winner Elusive Gold, sells in foal to champion What A Winter

LODE

Top class sire in Argentina, whose progeny include US Gr1 winner Lazy Lode, proven Gr1 damsire

Lot 18 –a winning own sister to a stakes winner, this mare is dam of 3 winners including Gr3 runner up and Derby placed Gone Baby Gone (by Greys Inn), in foal to champion Greys Inn

LONDON NEWS

Horse Of The Year and sire of Port Of London, Cyber Press, City Edition and Editress Dam sire of graded winners Captain’s Call, Bezanova and Wrecking Ball as well as US graded winner Consumer Credit

Lot 143 –a stakes placed half-sister to Gr2 winner Park Lane, and dam of 2 winners, she sells in foal to Galileo’s Gr3 winner Flying the Flag

MAMBO IN SEATTLE

Brother in blood to top sire Lemon Drop Kid, he is the sire of high class performers Same Jurisdiction, Mambo Mime, Fortune Fella and Smart Mart

Lot 158 –this weanling filly is out of a Fort Wood half-sister to Gr2 winner Trophy Wife

Lot 165 –a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a Rahy ½ sister to a US stakes winner and is from the same family as star milers Zilzal, Intikhab and Polish Precedent

Lot 166 –this weanling filly is out of a ½ sister to Brazilian Gr1 winner Colina Verde

Lot 168 –closely inbred to Weekend Surprise, this filly is out of a daughter of Gr2 performer Los Angeles from the family of Triple Crown winning champion Horse Chestnut

Lot 180 –this weanling colt is out of a winning sister in blood to champion and top sire Dynasty

MARCHFIELD

Champion and millionaire son of champion sire A P Indy from the family of Ride The Rails, Boldnesian, Harlan’s Holiday and Home Guard

Lot 164 –this weanling colt is out of a half-sister to champion Yuzette and full sister to Gr1 winner Gibson

Lot 171 –this weanling colt is out of a winning daughter of champion sire/broodmare sire Fort Wood from the same family as last year’s US Gr1 winner Union Strike

Lot 173 –this weanling colt is a half-brother to 2 winners, and is out of a 12 time winning half-sister to Dubai champion and Gr1 sire Asiatic Boy (whose daughter Vale Dori is carrying all before in the US), this is the same family as Marchfield himself

Lot 176 –a half-brother to a five time winner, this colt is out of a daughter of stakes winner Warrior Maid

Lot 177 –this weanling colt, a half brother to a winner, is out of a wining sister to Gr1 winner Surveyor

Lot 182 –this weanling filly, a half-sister to 5 winners, is out of a mare who won five from the family of high class sprinter and sire War Horse

Lot 185 –a half-sister to a winner, this filly is from the same family as dual Guineas winner Janoobi

MARK OF ESTEEM

2000 Guineas and star miler, proven English classic sire, daughters have produced Gr1 winners Avenir Certain, HillstarMasked Marvel and Irish Derby winner Treasure Beach

Lot 6-this winning mare is a half-sister to a Gr3 winner in Brazil, in foal to triple Gr1 winner Jackson

MIESQUE’S APPROVAL

US champion and Breeders’ Cup winner, whose best include Judicial, J’s Outsider and Eton Square

Lot 105-this stakes placed winner of six, sells in foal to proven sire of champions, Philanthropist

MOGOK

Son of Storm Cat and sire of Gr1 winners The Apache, Gypsy’s Warning, Wild One and Orbison, he is damsire of stakes winner Matador Man

Lot 183 –this weanling colt is out of a six time stakes winning daughter of Kahal, with the latter’s sire Machiavellian being a half-brother to Mogok himself!

MONTJEU

Six time Gr1 winner and outstanding classic sire, damsire of Gr1 winners Legatissimo, Lucia Valentina, Parish Hall, Journey, and Breeders’ Cup winner Obviously

Lot 15 –dam of a winner, this mare is a half-sister to 2yo stakes winner Arissa and her dam is a sister to unbeaten Oaks winner Catchascatchcan, dam of Gr1 performer and SA sire Antonius Pius, in foal to four time Gr1 winner Twice Over

MT LIVERMORE

Top class US sprinter, and sire of Breeders’ Cup winners Eliza and Orientate, he is damsire of US Gr1 winners Flashy Bull and Sweet Reason

Lot 37 –dam of 2 winners, this mare (bred on the same cross as champion Peaks And Valleys) is a half-sister to Canadian Gr1 winner Salty You, in foal to Gr1 Travers Stakes winner Flower Alley

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Sire of 16 Gr1 winners, he is damsire of Gr1 winners Happy Valentine, Rafeef, and Mustaaqeem and champions Laverna and Vercingetorix,

Lot 62- a dual winner and dam of 2 winners, this mare sells in foal to champion sprinter Captain Of All

Lot 63 –this dual winning mare is from the same family as the National Assembly sired champion and Gr1 sire National Emblem and she sells in foal to four time Gr1 winner and champion Twice Over

Lot 112 –a five time winner, and dam of four winners, this mare (who is out of Gr3 winning speedball Lupine Lady) sells in foal to Galileo’s Gr1 Racing Post Trophy winner Kingsbarns

NEW APPROACH

Galileo’s Derby winner has sired Gr1 winners Talent, Dawn Approach, Sultanina, Elliptique and Potemkin as well as top class local runner New Predator

Lot 80 –selling as a filly for stud, this mare is out of a daughter of Leger/Yorkshire Oaks runner up High And Low –the family of French 2000 Guineas winner and Gr1 sire American Post NOORDHOEK FLYER Dual Guineas winning son of top sprinter and sire Pivotal, whose winners include Felicity Flyer

Lot 167 –a half-sister to 2 winners, this weanling filly is out of a winning Diesis half-sister to a Gr2 performer from the family of Stayers Triple Crown winner Double Trigger

NOBLE TUNE

Dual graded winning half-brother to US champion and dual Gr1 winner Honor Code, and he shares his sire with the world’s top current runner Arrogate

Lot 179 –this weanling colt, a half-brother to a winner, is out of a mare who won three and second dam is a stakes winning own sister to champion and dual Gr1 winner Young Rake

NOT FOR SALE

Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire, whose best include champion Asiatic Boy and US Gr1 winner Miss Serendipidity

35A –this Gr3 placed winning mare is out of a Gr1 performer and sells in foal to Vercingetorix

OBSERVATORY

Dual Gr1 winner, sire of Gr1 winners African Rose and Twice Over

Lot 13-this mare is a half-sister to French Gr1 winning champion Proportional and classic placed Gr3 winner Vote Often, family of champion sire Exclusive Native, in foal to Gr1 winner Byword

ORATORIO

Triple Gr1 winner and champion sire twice in Italy, his first South African crop have come out firing and include feature race winner Arianos Bagofgold

Lot 187 –this colt is out of a half-sister to 3 stakes horses, including Gr2 winner Famous Roman, who, like the colt on sale, is by a son of Danehill

PARADE LEADER

Sire of Gr1 winners Laverna, Pierre Jourdan and Rudra, damsire of Fillies Guineas winner Alexis

Lot 102 –this 3 time winner is out of a stakes winning sister to champion Young Rake, from the family of champion Along Came Polly, sells in foal to four time Gr1 winner Futura

Lot 117 –this filly is a half-sister to 2 stakes horses, including Gr1 Premier’s Champion Stakes runner up Kilcoy Castle and her second dam won the SA Fillies Guineas

PHILANTHROPIST

Gr3 winner, whose overseas runners include champions Pender Harbour and Phil’s Dream, first local crop produced the likes of Gr2 Singapore Sling, Gr3 winner She’s A Giver and Guineas placed Sail

Lot 44 –this winner, selling as a filly for stud, is a half-sister to a stakes performer and is from the family of French Oaks winner Rafha, dam of top sires Invincible Spirit and Kodiac

Lot 70 –this filly, selling as a filly in training, is out of Fillies Guineas runner up Tick Tock

Lot 82 –this winning filly, a filly in training, is out of a four time winning sister to Gr1 winner Heir Apparent and Gr3 winner Quickwood –dam of recent Gr1 Majorca Stakes winner Nightingale

Lot 170 –this weanling filly is a half-sister to stakes placed 2yo Silent Rush and is out of a five time winning ½ sister to stakes placed sprinter Show A Profit

POMODORO

Versatile July winning son of champion sire Jet Master and broodmare of the year Golden Apple

Lot 157 –this weanling filly is a half-sister to 7 winners and her third dam won the SA Oaks and bred US Gr1 winner and Leger runner up Broadway Flyer

REBEL KING

By Gr1 broodmare sire National Emblem, the champion sprinter has sired graded winners Prince Of Thieves and Royal Dreamer

Lot 134 –a winning ½ sister to 3 winners, this filly for stud is from the family of stakes winning filly Lemon And Lime

RICH MAN’S GOLD

Sire of international Gr1 winners and local champion Kildonan, damsire of Gr1 winners Louis The King, Athina and Wagner, as well as recent Gr3 winner Neptune’s Rain

Lot 33 –dam of 3 winners, this mare won three and sells in foal to Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Flower Alley

Lot 133 –dam of a stakes performer, she is a winning own sister to champion and sire Kildonan, in foal to champion sire Trippi

RIGHT APPROACH

Gr1 winner from the same family as Deep Impact, he has sired graded winners Whiteline Fever, Halve The Deficit, Fantastic Mr Fox, and Eventual Angel

Lot 22 –this winning sister to a stakes horse, and ½ to stakes winner Easy Game, is from the family of Golden Slipper winners Capitalist and Merlene, sells as filly for stud

ROYAL ACADEMY

Breeders’ Cup winner whose daughters have left behind the likes of Gr1 winners Dabirsim, Finsceal Beo, Rule Of Law, Rabiya, Bela-Bela and champion sire Fastnet Rock

Lot 83- this dual winner has produced 6 winners including Gr1 filly Up Front and sells in foal to Storm Cat son Where’s That Tiger, the resulting foal will be inbred to Crimson Saint

SAIL FROM SEATTLE

Sire of Gr1 winners Elusive Gold and Gulf Storm, and Graded winners Tommy Gun and Seattle Singer

Lot 58 –this mare, whose relatives include champion Cherry On The Top, Gr1 winner Royal Fantasy, and promising filly Simply Royal, sells in foal to Galileo’s Gr2 winner Global View

Lot 60 –this stakes placed winner of five sells as a filly for stud and her second dam is champion sprinter Marwell –dam of Gr1 winners Caerwent and Marling

SAUMAREZ

Arc winner and sire of Gr1 winner Diamond Quest, damsire of international Derby winners Authorized and Gentlewave among others

Lot 31 –this eight time stakes winner, whose five winners include a black type placed winner of six, is a half-sister to Gr1 performer and Dubai Gr3 winner Lucky Find, sells in foal to Vercingetorix

SEBRING

Golden Slipper winning champion, sire of Gr1 winners Criterion, Dissident, Egg Tart and Lucky Bubbles

Lot 9 –this stakes placed mare and dual winner is out of a sister to a Gr3 winner, inbred to Danehill she sells as a filly for stud

SEVENTH ROCK

Gr1 winner at two and sire of Gr1 winners Seventh Plain and Guiness

Lot 133 –a sister to a winner, this filly’s dam is a sister to the Gr1 winners Al Nitak and The Sheik

Lot 175 –this weanling colt is out of a Trippi ½ sister to Gr2 winner Vertical Takeoff SHOE DANZIG Sire of Gr1 winners Dancing Danzig, Shoe Express and Shoe Shac, damsire of graded winners Jackodore, Market Cap, Meadow Magic, and Mike’s Choice

Lot 20 –a fast stakes winner of three, she is dam of a stakes performer and second dam of another black type performer, out of a sister to champion Taban, she is in foal to Derby winner Jackson

SILVANO

Triple Gr1 winner and champion sire, he is damsire of Gr1 performer Goodtime Gal, stakes winner Louisiana, and Gr1 2yo Wonderwall

Lot 28 –a winning half-sister to 5 winners, and selling in foal to Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Black Minnaloushe, this mare is from the same family as four time Gr1 winner and red hot sire Quality Road as well as star international performers Bahri, Ajina and April Dawn

Lot 46 –this four time winner, whose second dam is a half-sister to world leading sire Pivotal, is from the same family as Equus Champion Always In Charge, sells in foal to Flower Alley

Lot 87 –selling as a filly for stud, this filly is out of Gr1 SA Fillies Classic winner Zaitoon

Lot 96 –a half-sister to 2 winners, and from the family of champions Imperious Sue and Victory Moon, this mare sells in foal to Philanthropist

Lot 140 –a daughter of Gr3 winner Golden Shina, this mare sells in foal to Gr1 winner and sire Querari Lot 142 –this four time winning is out of a ½ sister to Gr1 winner Gilded Minaret

STRAVINSKY

Champion sprinter and proven Gr1 sire, damsire of Gr1 winners Lankan Rupee, Russian Revolution, Rip Van Winkle, Mosheen and US champion Tepin

Lot 91- a winning ½ sister to 6 winners, this mare, who traces back to Selene, is from the family of champion Might And Power, French 1000 Guineas Beauty Parlour and hot local sire What A Winter, in foal to Galileo’s well bred son Global View –the resulting foal will be bred on similar lines to Rip Van Winkle

STRIKE SMARTLY

Sire of Gr1 winners Slumdogmillionaire, Smart Banker and Bouquet-Garni, he is damsire of Derby winner Cape Speed and Gr1 winning 2yo Guiness

Lot 57 –dam of 2 winners, this mare’s dam is a Fort Wood sister to a Gr3 winner and ½ sister to Gr1 winners Alpha Omega and Final Claim (dam of Gr2 winner Judgement) in foal to Elusive Fort

SPORTSWORLD

Gr1 sire and damsire of top class performers Hill Fifty Four, Bulsara, Whiteline Fever and champion Hot Ticket

Lot 47 –a winner from the family of champion and sire Bold Silvano, she sells in foal to Horse Of The Year Futura

TAMBURLAINE

2000 Guineas runner up, sire of graded performers Sharp Mistress, Katy’s Lane, Mike’s Choice

Lot 11 –this three time winning mare, in foal to Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Querari, is from the same family as European Gr1 winners and stars Pentire, Divine Proportions, Whipper and leading sire/broodmare sire Shirley Heights

THE SHEIK

Dual classic winning son of champion broodmare sire Al Mufti sire of stakes horses from limited chances

Lot 48 –this stakes placed winner of six, dam of a winner, sells in foal to champion Twice Over

Lot 51 –a four time winner, and dam of 3 winners, this mare is out of Gr2 winner Rambo’s Jewel, sells in foal to champion Jay Peg, with the resulting foal set to be closely inbred to Al Mufti

TIGER RIDGE

Leading first crop sire of recent Gr1 winner Nother Russia, damsire of Gr1 winner Orchid Island

Lot 19 –selling as a filly for stud, this multiple winner is out of stakes winner Loupe Lot 50 –a stakes placed winner at two, this mare closely inbred to Gay Missile is out of a five time stakes winner and sells in foal to Gr1 winner and red hot sire Gimmethegreenlight

TOBE OR NOTTOBE

Gr1 winning sprinter son of top class broodmare sire Caesour

Lot 72 –this seven time winner sells in foal to Dynasty’s Horse Of The Year Futura TOREADOR Gr1 son of Danehill, proven sire of champion Link Man and high class performers Deliver The Power, Jackodore, Matador Man, Misty Birnam and Prospect Strike

Lot 73 –this four time winner is from the same family as Gr1 sprinter Big Sky Country

Lot 111 –this mare is a three time winning half-sister to Gr3 placed mare Pennington Sands, and sells in foal to Triple Crown winner Louis The King

TRIPPI

Champion sire and emerging broodmare sire of high class performers Liam’s Map, Multiplier, and Breeders’ Cup runner up and sire Not This Time

Lot 7 –this mare, an own sister to a classic placed filly and ¾ sister to smart Impala Lily, is out of a Sadler’s Wells half-sister to French Oaks winner Bright Sky, in foal to Sadler’s Wells champion great grandson Legislate

Lot 25 –selling as a filly in training, this filly is out of a Gr3 placed half-sister to the dam of Triple Crown/Summer Cup winning sire Louis The King

Lot 61 –this mare is a winning daughter of a US stakes placed winner of seven and is a sister in blood to Trippi’s US Gr1 winner and Breeders’ Cup runner up R Heat Lightning, in foal to Futura

Lot 69 –this filly, selling as a filly in training, is out of half-sister to Gr1 performer Final Coast Lot 71 – this mare, a half-sister to dual Gr1 winner Thunder Dance, is out of a Gr1 winning Fort Wood half-sister to Guineas winner and champion sire Captain Al, in foal to Philanthropist

Lot 74 –a half-sister to a winner, and in foal to champion Futura, this mare’s dam is a half-sister to 3 US stakes horses, the family of US Gr3 winner Bella Bella Bella

Lot 75 –this mare is a half-sister to Gr2 winner and Gold Cup runner up Vertical Takeoff and from the family of Dynasty champion Irish Flame, sells in foal to Dynasty’s Gr1 winner Jackson

Lot 90 – this filly is out of ten time Gr2 winner Sangria Girl

Lot 144 –this filly in training is a winning ½ sister to 3 winners, and is from a strong black type family

TWICE OVER

Four time Gr1 winning champion whose first crop winners include Lacerta and Sand And Sea, yearlings fetched up to R2.1 million in 2017

Lot 162 –out of a four time winning daughter of champion sire Elusive Quality, this filly is from the family of champion King’s Chapel, July Cup winner Parsimony and top class sire Mummy’s Pet

VAR

Prominent sire of champions Variety Club, Val de Ra and Via Africa Damsire of Gr3 winner She’s A Giver and SW Mambonick

Lot 1-a half-sister to a winner, this mare is out of a Gr3 placed own sister to Gr1 winning champion Historic Lady (by National Assembly), sells in foal to champion Vercingetorix –whose dam is by National Assembly!

Lot 79 –this mare is a half-sister to Oaks winner Rush For John and sells in foal to Master Of My Fate

Lot 97- a dual winner, and selling as a filly for stud, this mare, an own sister to a black type performer, is from the same family as dual Gr1 winner Rabada

Lot 98- this mare, who is out of a Fort Wood ½ sister to a stakes winner, won three and is from the family of champions Kiss Of Peace and Rotterdam, sells in foal to proven sire Ashaawes

Lot 138- this mare is a half-sister to 2 stakes winners including Gr2 Charity Mile winner Alderry (dam Derby winner 3yo Al Sahem –by Silvano), sells in foal to Silvano’s champion son Vercingetorix

138A –bred like Gr1 winner Contador, this mare is a half-sister to 2 graded winners including the dam of Derby winner Al Sahem, sells in foal to Vercingetorix

VERCINGETORIX

Unbeaten in South Africa, Silvano’s champion son was a Gr1 winner in 2 different countries

Lot 186 –this weanling colt is from the same family as top sires Arch and Green Desert, as well as champion Althea and Breeders’ Cup Classic hero and sire Bayern

VICTORY MOON

Dubai Champion and UAE Derby winner, he sired Gr1 winner War Horse and champion Princess Victoria, as well as the likes of Nocturnal Affair, Polar Moon and Straight Set

Lot 141 –this mare is out of a stakes placed ½ sister to 2 Gr1 winners, sells in foal to Futura

WAR PASS

Champion and Breeders’ Cup winner sire of Gr1 winner Java’s War in short stud career

Lot 16 –a winning ½ sister to Australian Gr1 2yo, this filly is from the family of top sires Kodiac and Invincible Spirit, Equus Champion Enaad, and dual Australian Gr1 winner and sire Pride Of Dubai, sells in foal to proven sire Querari

WESTERN WINTER

Triple Champion sire, damsire of high class performers Carry On Alice, Past Master, Black Arthur, Wind Chill, Magic Smoke, Flying Ice and Singapore Sling

Lot 17 –a full-sister to a Gr3 winner and ½ to champion Laverna, this winning mare, already dam of 2 winners, sells with a Wylie Hall foal at foot

Lot 41 –this 2 time winner, whose 4 winners include a five time winner, is a half-sister to stakes winner and July runner up Run For It and she sells in foal to champion Captain Of All

Lot 43 –a sister to 3 winners, this mare’s dam is a half-sister to Gr3 winner Fine Feather and top class matron Kindling (dam of 3 stakes winners), sells as filly for stud

Lot 68 –a winning half-sister to 3 graded winners, and out of Gr2 winner Fair Spanish Lady, this mare is already dam of 3 winners and sells in foal to champion Vercingetorix

Lot 84 –a winning ½ sister to a stakes placed filly, this mare, out of stakes winner Midgear, sells in foal to triple Gr1 winner Jackson Lot 92 –this filly is out of Oaks winner Tajmeel, from the family of champion Jeune

Lot 123 –out of a Gr2 daughter of Elusive Quality (and inbred to Gone West), this mare’s relatives include top sires Arch and Green Desert and champion Althea, in foal to Pathfork

Lot 128 –a winning ½ sister to the dam of 2 Gr3 winners, this mare, dam of 6 winners, is from the same family as champions Empress Club and Elusive Fort, as well as recent Gr3 winner Hermoso Mundo, sells in foal to champion Vercingetorix

84A –this mare is a half-sister to graded winners Royal Vintage and Alderry, with the latter dam of Gr1 SA Derby winner Al Sahem (by Silvano), in foal to Silvano sire Vercingetorix 106A –this winning mare is a half-sister to 2 graded winners including Charity Mile winner Alderry, dam of Derby winner and July hope Al Sahem, in foal to Vercingetorix- by Al Sahem’s sire Silvano

WHAT A WINTER

Triple Equus Champion and four time Gr1 winner, whose first crop include the stakes winners Fort Winter, Dutch Philip and Magical Wonderland

Lot 181-this weanling filly is out of a half-sister to stakes winners Miss Mischief and White Mischief

WHITECHAPEL

Brother to Gr1 broodmare sire Horse Chestnut and son of champion broodmare sire Fort Wood

Lot 8-this winning mare, dam of a feature race contender, is a half-sister to Gr3 winner Even Money in foal to champion and hot sire What A Winter

WINDRUSH

Proven Gr1 sire and damsire of Gr1 winners Juxtapose and Nother Russia

Lot 85 –a half-sister to Gr2 filly Nimley, this mare is out of a sister to Met winner Alastor and sells in foal to champion and Gr1 sire Elusive Fort

WINTER ROMANCE

Gr3 winner from the family of Storm Bird, damsire of Gr1 winner For The Lads

Lot 122 –a half-sister to 3 winners, this mare is inbred to South Sea Ocean (also 3rd dam of Winter Romance) the family of Storm Bird, French classic winner and top sire Green Tune, and young Gr2 winning local sire Global View, in foal to Storm Bird grandson Where’s That Tiger

WOLFHOUND

Gr1 winning ½ brother to Al Mufti, sire of French Oaks winner Bright Sky and local graded winners Sangria Girl and Surabi, damsire of Gr1 winner Muharrab

Lot 148 –a winning ½ sister to Gr2 winner Winterinthewoods, her dam is a ½ sister to champion Highland Night and to Gr1 winning sire Warm White Night, in foal to Philanthropist