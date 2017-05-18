Changes At The Top

In a SENS notice dated 17 May 2017, Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Limited have announced the resignation of executive director Mpho Ramafalo.

Mr Ramafalo is a qualified attorney and left legal practice in 1996 to join the Gauteng Provincial Government (Finance and Economic Affairs) where he held various senior positions including that of Director: Economic Policy, Planning and Research, Non-Executive Director of Gaumac (a small-business development agency) and Chairperson: Gauteng Liquor Board.

He joined Phumelela as Compliance Executive in February 2003 with Gaming Operations added to his portfolio in 2004. He was appointed to the Phumelela Board in 2005, becoming Executive Director: Gaming and Compliance. He took up the position of Director: Business Development and Risk Management in 2009.

Yesterday’s announcement, which cites that Ramafalo is leaving to pursue other interests, reads as follows:-

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that Mpho Ramafalo has resigned as an executive director of the Company effective 30 June 2017, in order to pursue other interests.

The Board would like to thank Mpho for the many years of loyal and valued service to the Group and to wish him all of the very best in his future endeavours.