Coming To Hand

A Great Honour

Greyville 19th May:

With races 8,9 & 10 all being switched to the poly, the only event to take place on the turf at this meeting was the bill topping Gr2 Betting World 1900 where TEN GUN SALUTE caused an upset. Freely available at 36/1 at the off, Duncan Howells’ charge raced in midfield for most of the journey. He cut through the field quickly coming off the bend and after striking the front 300m from home, he went on to score very comfortably by a length and a half. Also worthy of note in this race was the performance of MR WINSOME who dead-heated for third. In the rear after losing two lengths at the start, Dean Kannemeyer’s charge didn’t find the clearest of passages in the straight and did well to get within two lengths.

Three of the nine races on the poly were staged over 2000m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was the Western Cape Visitor EPONA in the listed East Coast Cup. Nibbled at on course into 41/10 from 6/1, Brett Crawford’s charge raced sixth early on. She quickened well in the short home straight and under a well-judged ride from Anton Marcus she got up late to beat another Cape Visitor in NIMA by a half.

The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1400m where marginally the faster of the two fillies’ maiden juvenile plates was the first division won by LUNA CHILD. Sent off a well-supported favourite at even money, the daughter of Ideal World was soon up handy. She was ridden to lead as they approached the 200m marker and in what proved to be a real thriller, she only held on by the narrowest of margins from the running on newcomer CHAMPENOIS.

Titbits

A fluent winner over 1200m at this circuit last time out, SEEK THE SUMMIT again won well over the trip when landing the MR74 Handicap.

Very Last Stride

Turffontein 20th May:

They raced on the inner track on Saturday where the fastest of the afternoon’s three 1200m races was the MR90 Handicap won by FAVOUR’S PRIDE. Out of the pens in a flash, Corne Spies’ charge was soon in command of a two lengths advantage. He kept up a healthy gallop throughout, and with the rest some three lengths adrift, she beat the always handy POOL PARTY by three quarters.

They also staged three races over 1600m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was ALEXA when causing a bit of an upset in the bill topping listed Syringa Handicap. Freely available at 10/1 on the off Geoff Woodruff’s charge raced in midfield for most of the journey. She quickened well when given rein coming off the strip and in what proved to be a real thriller, she got up in the very last stride to deny the front running KILAUEA (was five lengths clear 400m out).

At the other end of the scale the biggest winning margin was just the two and a quarter lengths recorded by ARTE in the middle stakes over 2600m. Sent off as the rank outsider of the ten horse party at 25/1, Grant Maroun’s charge was soon positioned close to the speed. She put her head in front at the 200m marker, and won going away.

Titbits

After being a little slow into stride, the 3yo SUPRISE MOVE ran on well from midfield when getting off the mark in the maiden plate over 1600m.

Smart Juveniles

Scottsville 20th May:

We saw some smart performances from juveniles in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday and none more so than that of the newcomer MONKS HOOD in the second division of the maiden juvenile plate over 1200m. Backed into 5/2 second favourite (from 5/1) in what comparatively proved to be the fastest of the afternoon’s four sprint races, Alistair Gordon’s charge led throughout. Jockey Anthony Delpech was already looking around for challengers 200m out, and he went on to score with a ton in hand by seven and a half.

The first division of the maiden juvenile plate over 1200m was also won with authority when CAPTAIN AND MASTER did the business. Backed into the red before the off, the son of Captain Al also led throughout. He raced a length and a quarter clear early on and eased right down in the closing stages of the race won very easily by three.

Three of the afternoon’s nine races were run over 1600m and quickest home here was LAST WINTER in the MR78 Handicap. Always handy, Dean Kannemeyer’s charge fought out a thrilling tussle with the strongly fancied front runner THE GREAT ONE over the final 200m and with the rest well beaten he only got the verdict by the narrowest of margins.

Titbits

The newcomer THE DAZZLER came from the back when easily accounting for his eight rivals in the juvenile plate over 1400m.

Lightly raced GEE WHIZZ made all when getting off the mark in the maiden plate over 1000m.

The newcomer ON THAT BOULEVARD ran on well from midfield when winning the maiden plate over 1000m with plenty in hand by two and a half.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (mon)

Race 1: (3) Mr Fire Eyes 7 (NAP*)

Race 2: (6) Moonsaballoon 14

Race 3: (5) Hidden Gem 13

Race 4: (3) Warren Place 9 (EW)

Race 5: (7) Work Ethic 74 (EW)

Race 6: (11) Bank The Bill 44

Race 7: (8) Omega Onslaught 58

Race 8: (16) Winter Breeze 32

Kenilworth (tues)

Race 1: (15) Sassy Lady 4

Race 2: (5) Katies Jay 68

Race 3: (2) Apollo Star 15

Race 4: (2) Daring Miss 14

Race 5: (9) Dex Dexter 10 (NAP**)

Race 6: (2) Streak Of Silver 52

Race 7: (5) Can Cope 41

Race 8: (7) Diva Fever 41 (EW)

Greyville (wed)

Race 1: (12) Tsessebe 12

Race 2: (8) Northern Rebel 14

Race 3: (3) Philosopher 15

Race 4: (8) Sitia 15

Race 5: (15) Ticky Tin 35

Race 6: (11) St Elmo’s Fire 52

Race 7: (10) Forceful Rush 45

Race 8: (4) Pixielate 44 (EW)

Vaal (thur)

Race 1: (1) Gotoluvher 8

Race 2: (1) Celestina 23 (NAP**)

Race 3: (8) Pillaroftheearth 21

Race 4: (11) Flixible Fugitive 30

Race 5: (1) Playing Games 18

Race 6: (6) Gimmethemoney 64

Race 7: (1) Movie Show 59

Race 8: (12) Watabout 42 (EW)

Race 9: (16) Vidich 32

Top rated winners last week included

Shankly Gates won 66/1

Just Cruised In won 25/1

Quinlan won 72/10

Favour’s Pride won 7/1

Shwanky won 9/2

Klopp won 5/2

African Night Sky won 21/20

Cals Crush won 7/10

Notebook:-

Captain And Master (S Tarry, KZN)

Epona (B Crawford, KZN)

Monks Hood (A Gordon, KZN)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Greyville (turf/poly) 19th May

Going – Turf Soft – Poly Standard

Course Variant: 2,05s slow (turf) 1,17s slow (poly)

1000m (1) Why Wouldn’t Yew 59,60P

1200m (1) Seek The Summit 70,20P

1400m (2) Luna Child 85,87P

1600m (1) Nebula 95,63*P

1800m (1) Crowd Pleaser 109,59P

1900m (1) Ten Gun Salute 118,87T

2000m (3) Epona 122,85P

Turffontein (inner) 20th May

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,86s slow

1000m (1) Quinlan 59,01

1200m (3) Favour’s Pride 71,97

1450m (1) Purple Diamond 89,92

1600m (3) Alexa 97,35

2600m (1) Arte 166,99

Scottsville (inside) 20th May

Penetrometer 25 – Going G/Soft

Course Variant: 0,31s slow

1000m (2) Gee Whiz 56,96

1200m (2) Monks Hood 68,86

1400m (2) The Dazzler 84,99

1600m (3) Last Winter 96,06

2400m (1) Just Cruised In 152,33