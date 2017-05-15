Million Dollar Bonus – Deadline For Registration

Horses not registered with CTS on or before 10 June 2017 will not be eligible for the $1 Million Bonus and transfers of ownership after 10 June 2017 will exclude the owner from eligibility for the $1 Million Bonus.

If you have purchased yearlings at any of the following yearling sales during 2016 and you intend to run 2 or more of your purchases in both CTS Million Dollar races in 2018, then to qualify for the $1 Million Bonus, all yearlings purchased at the 2016 CTS Cape Premier Yearling Sale, the 2016 CTS March Yearling Sale and the 2016 CTS Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale must be registered for the bonus with CTS by no later than 10 June 2017.

This notice applies only to the $1 Million Bonus – the sum payable to the registered owner if the owner has won both CTS Million Dollar races in 2018 with two different horses with identical ownership credentials.

It has no bearing on the eligibility of participants in either of the races.

Register here