Kenilworth Racing, under the management of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Limited, have submitted a proposal to built up to 500 homes‚ a hotel and a restaurant on an eight hectare portion of Kenilworth Racecourse.

According to Timeslive.co.za, in a report submitted to a planning tribunal recommending in-principle approval of rezoning‚ officials said the idea was “to provide an economically viable model that sustains continuation of the racing industry”.

Although detailed designs for the proposal have not been completed, the documents support rezoning the tract of land into 11 portions and list the following proposed developments:

Up to 498 dwelling units;

A hotel of up to 150 rooms;

A restaurant of up to 612m²; and

Business space of up to 14 000m².

The development also includes plans for two new roads‚ to be called Royal Kenilworth Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue.

The area earmarked for the proposed development comprises 8ha in the south-western corner of the 95ha racecourse‚ where Rosmead Avenue and Wetton Road meet.

A report to councillors said, “The proposed redevelopment will revitalise the existing racing facilities that will be retained‚ and will create a functional‚ attractive edge to Rosmead Avenue.” It added, “The additional development … will result in a greater pool of levies available for the maintenance of the biodiversity area.”

The 52ha conservation area in the centre of the racecourse is regarded as the best example of Cape Flats Sand Fynbos in the Cape Peninsula and comprises 16 seasonal wetlands‚ 310 plant species and nine amphibian residents‚ including the critically endangered micro frog and Cape platanna.

The rezoning plan still needs approval of the full council.

According to Timeslive, Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Limited did not respond to requests for comment.