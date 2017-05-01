Another Stakes Success For The Duke

There will be plenty of interest in the international stakes producing Drakenstein stallion Duke Of Marmalade’s 21 yearlings offered for the first time on the BSA National Yearling Sale which commences at 11h00 on Wednesday.

The European Champion Older Horse of 2008, Cartier Champion and five time Gr1 winner has already proven his worth as a stallion of high quality through his four Gr1/classic winners as well as major earner Big Orange, and he added to his growing tally of over 50 stakes horses at Chantilly on Sunday.

Duke Of Marmalade’s 4yo son Marmelo won the Gr3 Prix de Barbeville, a 3000m stamina test, in the hands of Christophe Soumillon, by over 2 lengths. The winner is trained by Hughie Morrison for The Fairy Story partnership.

Deepwood Farm Stud bred Marmelo in Great Britain out of the In the Wings mare Capriolla, a half sister to Gr3 winner Saddler’s Quest (Saddler’s Hall) and to stakes winners Seren Hill (Sabrehill) and Quiz Mistress (Doyen).

A half brother to former G1 Investec Derby hero Ruler Of The World, Duke Of Marmalade will be represented by his first South African yearlings on our leading national sale this week.

For more on the sale, click here