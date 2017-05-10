English Premier League

To Win

Tottenham 7/10

Draw 26/10

Man United 38/10

Tottenham and Manchester United will square off at White Hart Lane on Sunday with both teams coming off disappointing results.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat at West Ham last Friday which all-but ended their chances of lifting the Premier League trophy, while United were beaten 2-0 away to Arsenal last Sunday, ending their 25-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

When these sides met at Old Trafford in December, United secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a strike from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Tottenham

Tottenham come into the game unbeaten at home this season and on the back of a club-record 13 straight league wins at White Hart Lane. This will be their final game at the Lane with all of their home games to be played at Wembley next season during the construction of their new stadium. If Spurs do not lose to United they will have gone the whole season undefeated at White Hart Lane – for the first time since 1964-65 – which will be some send-off. However, the fact that Chelsea could be crowned champions on Friday could spoil the mood.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already confirmed a first finish above rivals Arsenal since 1995 and their highest ever Premier League points total, which is currently 77. They have the best defensive record in the Premier League, while they have scored 71 goals this season.

Dele Alli has had a fantastic season, retaining the PFA Young Player of the Year prize, having racked up his own remarkable tally of 21 goals this season. Seventeen of those have come in the Premier League, leaving him joint sixth in the standings – despite the fact he is not an out-and-out striker – and five of them have come in the toughest games against Spurs’ biggest rivals.

Along with Alli, Harry Kane has been superb for Pochettino’s side this season. The 23-year-old has netted 21 times in the Premier League in addition to his six other strikes. Kane has proven to be one of the league’s most prolific marksman and United’s defence will be in for a tough time.

Alli and Kane may be more prolific, but both players rely on service. Christian Eriksen is the creative hub that gives Spurs’ attack its potency, producing the moment of magic that dissects a defence and produces a goal.

In team news, Danny Rose is expected to return to full training this week after over three months sidelined with a knee injury and the England international could be in contention to replace Ben Davies for the clash.

Manchester United

Defeat to Arsenal all-but ensured that winning the Europa League is the route back to Champions League qualification for Jose Mourinho’s side. Seeing how United approached the Arsenal match, we’ll probably see them put out similar lineups against Tottenham this weekend and Crystal Palace on the final matchday of the season in order to give the Europa League starters a breather.

Mourinho’s side have themselves to blame, having drawn 10 home games, form which is very frustrating because results on the road have been impressive, before last Sunday’s loss at the Emirates Stadium that ended a 25-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. Those stretch of games without defeat comprised 13 wins and 12 draws, but it was an unbeaten run no less and, in fact, the third longest in a single Premier League campaign.

Despite the fact that United’s main priority is the Europa League, Mourinho will do everything in his power to get a result against Spurs. It won’t be easy to get a result at White Hart Lane – where Pochettino’s side remain undefeated – especially as United haven’t managed a single goal at Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City or Arsenal this season.

It certainly doesn’t help that star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ruled out for the season and the likes of Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial struggling in front of goal. United haven’t scored a goal against a club in the top six this season and this is the last opportunity to get rid of that unwanted tag.

Probable line-ups:

Tottenham: 3-4-2-1

Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Walker, Dembele, Wanyama, Davies; Alli, Eriksen; Kane

Manchester United: 4-2-3-1

De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Blind, Darmian; Pogba, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Mata, Martial; Rashford.

Prediction: Kane to Score Anytime and Tottenham Win (16/10)

Spurs have been superb at home this season, having gone unbeaten in 18 games with 16 wins. They’ve scored 45 goals in the process and have only shipped eight. I’m going for Spurs to win their final match at the Lane and Harry Kane to score anytime.

Chadley Nagel