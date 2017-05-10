English Premier League

Chelsea moved within touching distance of glory after comfortably beating Middlesbrough 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday. The defeat means Boro will join Sunderland in the Championship next season. If Antonio Conte’s side win three points at West Brom on Friday, the Premier League title will be heading back to West London for the second time in three seasons. There’s still plenty at stake with the battle for top four and a relegation fight between Hull, Swansea and Crystal Palace. There’s also a mouth-watering clash on Sunday with Tottenham against Manchester United at White Hart Lane.

Friday 12 May

4/10 Everton | Draw 7/2 | Watford 6/1 (20:45)

Everton, who are winless in three Premier League matches, will be looking to end their campaign off on a high. A goalless draw away to West Ham followed with back-to-back losses against Chelsea (at home) and Swansea (away). The Toffees will be seeking to avenge their 3-2 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road in December. Ronald Koeman will be relying on 24-goal hitman Romelu Lukaku to have his goalscoring boots on. The powerful Belgian striker has suffered a dip in form, failing to find the net in his last three games. Watford are down in 15th place having lost their previous three matches in the league. If they sacked Quique Sanchez Flores for finishing 13th last season then Walter Mazzarri is living on borrowed time. I fancy Everton to secure maximum points but Both Teams to Score looks a top bet at 17/20.

8/1 West Brom | 15/4 | Chelsea 7/20 (21:00)

Following a comfortable 3-0 victory against Middlesbrough, Chelsea can clinch the Premier League title on Friday if they win at out-of-form West Brom. With the title in their sights, expect Antonio Conte’s side to be their same clinical selves and control the match from start to finish against the Baggies. It’s highly unlikely that they will squander the opportunity and let the title chase extend another week. Back the Blues to collect maximum points and confirm a second Premier League title triumph in three years.

Saturday 13 May

1/4 Manchester City | 47/10 | Leicester 17/2 (13:30)

Manchester City will be looking to avenge their 4-2 defeat against Leicester at the King Power Stadium in December, with Pep Guardiola wary of the threat posed by Jamie Vardy who scored a hat-trick in that match. City come into this fixture high on confidence following a dominant 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, which boosted their hopes of a top four finish. Craig Shakespeare’s side will be targeting a third straight victory following wins against West Brom and Watford. The Foxes have struggled on the road and City should prove too strong on home soil. However, Both Teams to Score is my tip at 7/10.

19/20 Bournemouth | 5/2 | Burnley 11/4 (16:00)

Bournemouth welcome Burnley to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday with the Cherries targeting a top-10 finish. Eddie Howe’s side are unbeaten in three matches, having comfortably beaten Middlesbrough 4-0 and relegated Sunderland with a 1-0 win thanks to Josh King’s late goal, before last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Stoke. Burnley edged closer to Premier League survival after Sam Vokes rescued a 2-2 draw at home to West Brom. Prior to that, Sean Dyche’s men secured their first away win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. These sides played to a five-goal thriller at Turf Moor with Burnley edging a 3-2 win. Take Over 2.5 Goals at 15/20.

51/20 Middlesbrough | 47/20 | Southampton 21/20 (16:00)

Middlesbrough were relegated with their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Monday night. It’s been a season of indifference for Boro, who were not good enough to make a real fight. Steve Agnew will be hoping his players perform with pride and passion against Southampton. However, they have not beaten a side currently in the top half so far this season. Claude Puel’s side will be confident of returning to winning ways against Boro following back-to-back draws against Hull City and Liverpool. When these teams met at St. Mary’s Stadium in December, Sofiane Boufal fired the Saints to a 1-0 victory. Puel’s side are tipped to come away with all three points.

31/10 Sunderland | 26/10 | Swansea 8/10 (16:00)

Relegated Sunderland have nothing but pride to play for and last weekend’s 2-0 win at Hull City suggests they plan to do just that. The Black Cats are in need of every little lift they can conjure in the final weeks of the season. Swansea are in desperate need of victory as they aim to avoid the drop this season. Paul Clement’s side climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win against Everton giving their survival aspirations a significant boost. The Swans won the reverse tie 3-0 thanks to a brace from Fernando Llorente. Clement will be reliant on the Spaniard to extend his tally of 13 league goals. I’m backing the visitors to come away with maximum points.

39/10 Stoke City | 3/1 | Arsenal 6/10 (18:30)

Arsenal revived their challenge for a top four finish as goals from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck secured a vital win against Manchester United. While the odds remain stacked against the Gunners, they will approach their final four matches with hope intact that they may yet squeeze into the Champions League for the 21st season running. Arsene Wenger’s side can’t afford to drop anymore points if they are to achieve that. But they’ll be confident of victory against Stoke, having won the reverse tie 3-1 in December. Mark Hughes’ men have won just once in their last nine matches, losing five times. The Gunners are tipped confidently at 6/10.

Sunday 14 May

11/10 Crystal Palace | 23/10 | Hull City 47/20 (13:00)

Crystal Palace will be safe from relegation this season with a draw against Hull. However, if they lose they will be just a point above the Tigers heading into the final game. If things do go wrong against Hull, Sam Allardyce – who has seen his side lose their last three games in a row – might need to mastermind a result against Manchester United at Old Trafford on the final day of the season. Hull have been dreadful on their travels, winning only once from 18 matches, suffering 14 defeats. They’ve scored just nine goals in the process while shipping 41. The Eagles are tipped to pick up the three points at 11/10.

38/10 West Ham | 29/10 | Liverpool 13/20 (15:15)

After all-but ending Tottenham’s Premier League title hopes with a 1-0 win last Friday, West Ham will be looking to deal a decisive blow to Liverpool’s top four chances. Victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side will take them one step closer to making the Champions League places as they host 19th-placed Middlesbrough in their final match. After last weekend’s goalless draw against Southampton, the Reds can’t afford anymore slip-ups. These teams played to a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this season and another tight affair is expected. I’m going for West Ham on the Win/Draw Double Chance at 23/20.

TREBLE @ 43/10

Everton v Watford BTTS 17/20

Swansea Win 8/10

Arsenal Win 6/10

Chadley Nagel