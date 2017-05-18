Expecting Improvement

Winning With Authority

Fairview 13th May:

With a tail wind of around 20km/h blowing and just 15mm of rain during the previous seven days, the course was running fast on Friday. Three of the afternoon’s nine races were staged over 1400m and the quickest of these was the MR80 Handicap won by CLASSIFY. A winner of two from four coming into the race, Dorrie Sham’s charge raced in midfield early on. He ran on best of all down the long straight and won going away by four and a quarter after striking the front 350m from home.

Another to win with authority on this card was CAPTAIN ALFREDO in the pinnacle stakes. Well in at the weights with all except the 4-timer seeking NORMANZ, Justin Snaith’s charge made all. He was always in command and won going away by four.

The listed East Cape Derby topped the bill and here we saw a smart performance from the Cape Town raider DORSET NOBLE. Sent off a clear favourite at 16/10, the progressive son of Canford Cliffs raced a handy fourth for most of the trip. He made his move early in the straight and after taking up the running 450m out, won well by four and a quarter.

Titbits

Detached at the rear early on, the aptly named RUN FOR YOUR LIFE was flying at the finish when a 0,9 length fourth in the opening work rider’s maiden plate over 1000m.

The 2yo PRECIOUS PANSY was also flying late when beaten by the narrowest of margins in the Juvenile Plate over 1400m.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Flamingo Park (mon)

Race 1: (2) American Trilogy 8

Race 2: (1) Quality Matters 7

Race 3: (2) Imperial Gold 43

Race 4: (13) Black Rake 44

Race 5: (11) Hatton Garden 34

Race 6: (12) Jay Again 36

Race 7: (9) Last Laugh 34

Race 8: (2) Too Cool 28

Race 9: (3) Mr Mcsteamy 38

Race 10: (1) Lady Thistle 21

Vaal (tues)

Race 1: (10) Twice a Dancer 7

Race 2: (1) Shepherd’s Delight 7

Race 3: (1) Pilou 13 (nb)

Race 4: (13) Cals Crush 17 (NAP*)

Race 5: (2) Jameson Girl 47

Race 6: (8) Green Crest 29

Race 7: (7) Vee Man 45

Race 8: (8) Chief Sioux 40

Greyville (wed)

Race 1: (13) Tweed Valley 10

Race 2: (6) Rebel Circus 16

Race 3: (2) Khetiwe 22

Race 4: (7) Wind Singer 43

Race 5: (12) Tide Is Turning 36

Race 6: (8) Heptagon 38

Race 7: (3) Percival 90

Race 8: (6) Al Ciberano 63

Race 9: (7) Team Guys 68

Race 10: 6) The Money Man 34

Vaal (thur)

Race 1: (7) Crush 15

Race 2: (8) Mutawaary 12

Race 3: (3) Graf Spee 3

Race 4: (11) Boiling Point 71

Race 5: (5) American Tiger 50

Race 6: (2) Cataluga 35

Race 7: (11) Main Roll 37

Race 8: (5) Captain Chips 34

Top rated winners last week included

Intriguing Lady won 12/1

Savuti won 72/10

Rock Of Africa won 61/10

Amsterdam won 5/1

Gadget Man won 41/10

Nordic Rebel won 3/1

Captain Alfredo won 2/1

Bono won 21/20

Notebook:-

Dorset Noble (C Bass-Robinson, W-Cape)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Fairview (turf) 13th May

Penetrometer 24 – Going G/Soft

Course Variant: 1,01s fast

1000m (2) Easy Street 55,45

1200m (2) Captain Alfredo 67,55*

1400m (3) Classify 82,77

1600m (1) Tricia Dupont 96,64

2400m (1) Dorset Noble 151,19