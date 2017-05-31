Howells Beats The Bongo

JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN

DUNCAN HOWELLS

Race 1 – MIZIARA (6): A nice sort but is looking for further – quartet chance.

Race 1 – ROY’S BONGO (9): Speedy, shows ability, if not too green will have a money chance.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – LADY LISHA (5): Scratched

DOUG CAMPBELL

Race 1 – ROB’S KRISSTONA (8): She will need much further.

Race 3 – HERO’S WELCOME (8): Shows a fair amount of ability but will more than likely need the experience.

WENDY WHITEHEAD

Race 2 – FIRE ISLAND (3): Nice horse – distance might be a touch too sharp for him.

ALISTAIR GORDON

Race 2 – JUDGEMENTAL (5): Nice type and if not too green, hopefully can run a fair race.

PATRICK ELLIS FOR IVAN VAN WYK

Race 2 – SPIKE WELLS (11): Nice horse but will need the experience.

NATHAN KOTZEN

DENNIS DRIER

Race 3 – BEAUFORT (11): Will most probably just need the run but is a nice horse.

