‘Shows A Lot At Home’- Snaith

SNAITH RACING

Race 1 – ALL IN ALI (1): Had no grass gallop – shows a lot at home but could well need first run – possible back end of the quartet.

Race 1 – CENTAURUS (3): Will do well over time, another one that has had no grass gallop, could run into the money – include in the quartet but may battle to win.

DAN KATZ FOR DARRYL HODGSON

Race 1 – GREEN COMMET (4): Is naughty – will be green and will need the experience.

HAROLD CRAWFORD

Race 1 – OBEYING THE NIGHT (10): She will need the run.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 3 – DESTINY DUCHESS (8): Will need the run.

MIKE STEWART

Race 3 – DUCHESS OF PRUSSIA (9): A lovely filly, she needs to race but needs the wet conditions.

ANDRE NEL

Race 3 – HALL OF FAME – She is a fair filly but will be better once she goes more ground.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.