Gavin Lerena Has First Start At Bath

Gavin Lerena has the first ride of his UK stint in the 1 mile 3 1/2f Class 4 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Bath on Wednesday, 17 May 2017.

Lerena, who left for the UK last Sunday, is being sponsored by Chelsea Thoroughbreds and is based with trainer Charlie Hills at Faringdon Place Stables in Lambourn.

Gavin will be riding Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Mudajaj (Arch – Checkered Flag) for the Charlie Hills string. Mudajaj debuted over 1 mile 2 furlongs at Leicester on 29 April and finished 4th. Wednesday’s race will be off at 6:55pm local time.

Gavin is also carded to ride Chelsea Thoroughbreds’ Dr Goodhead, also for the Hills stable, at Newmarket on Thursday, 18 May.