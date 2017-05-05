Lerena Leaves SA

SA log leading jockey Gavin Lerena has opened the championship door for Mauritzfontein-Wilgerbosdrift sponsored Anthony Delpech after he announced that he has accepted an opportunity to ride in the UK.

Lerena’s shock announcement that he will be riding for trainer Charles Hills at Lambourn in the next few weeks, is confirmation of the 31 year old’s longstanding burning desire to pursue an international career.

A one-time SA Champion jockey, Lerena was a member of the victorious Rest Of The World Team at last year’s Shergar Cup.

He also won the 2015 LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship in Hong Kong.

Hills’ training complex at Faringdon Place centres around three large American Barns which house 150 horses between them.

He has saddled 12 winners so far in the UK flat season, that runs from April to November.

Lerena chalked a milestone 1500th career winner aboard Brazuca at Turffontein on Saturday, 18 February 2017.

Lerena’s wife Vicky (herself a former professional jockey) and his young son Ashton will be joining him once he has settled in.