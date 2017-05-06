The R4 million Gr1 Premier’s Champions Challenge looks a slam dunk open-and-shut case if ever we have seen one.

South Africa’s top racehorse Legal Eagle is all set to register his seventh Gr1 success and looks unstoppable – whichever way one argues the matter.

The terrific 5yo son of Greys Inn bids for his second consecutive win in this weight-for-age plus Gr1 and Gr2 penalties contest.

And who is betting against him?

Pride And Joy

The SA Horse Of The Year, a flagship of pride and joy for SA Champion trainer Sean Tarry, leading owners Mayfair Speculators and top Cape breeders Avontuur, has won ten of his seventeen starts from a mile to 2450m in workmanlike rather than flash fashion, and has become a pillar of reliability for punters.

This gelding just delivers every time he goes racing and Sean Tarry has followed the same path he walked in 2016.

Legal Eagle’s recent victory in the Horse Chestnut Stakes after a two month break was a facile one and he looks set to gain a few more votes for his second consecutive Horse Of The Year title and win this.

Mike de Kock will be one man Tarry is always wary of and the top conditioner makes a bold move with recent Empress Club Stakes victress, Nother Russia.

And when it comes to the fairer sex success in this race, De Kock is streets ahead – he has trained the only two ladies to win it in the 21st century – Ilha Da Vitoria in 2006 and Europa Point in 2012.

De Kock may have made An astute move as the weights for this race were published before Nother Russia’s Gr1 Empress Club Stakes win and thus the Gr1 penalty she would have got for that victory does not apply.

A 4yo daughter of Tiger Ridge, Nother Russia gets a 2,5kg sex allowance as she receives 4,5kgs from the Eagle.

Three runs ago the Wilgerbosdrift bred chestnut was racing off an official 87 and on Saturday she is asked to take on the best we have. That’s a lot to find.

Having only her tenth run, this is by far her biggest task yet and running second to the champion won’t carry any black marks.

Armed Force

The second bow to the Sean Tarry attack is the multiple Gr1 winning French Navy.

The 5yo son of Count Dubois has not won a race since January 2016 and is a shadow of the exciting 3yo that promised so much.

He is edging back slowly though and has the ability to dig deep and produce a surprise.

While there is no question that the Australian – bred Brazuca has improved of late, and finally cracked a decent prize when winning the Gr2 Colorado King Stakes, he should still battle to get past the high-riding Legal Eagle.

The 4yo son of Teofilo was well beaten into third in this race last year in receipt of 5,5kgs by the champion and he is likely to be shopping for a similar investment this time round.

The Master

Interestingly his regular pilot Gavin Lerena, who was no doubt torn between loyalties, has opted for Master Sabina – but replacement rider Anthony Delpech knows this fellow well.

Lerena partners the dual Summer Cup winner Master Sabina, who failed to fire when backed to 14-10 on his return run three weeks ago. There was some hesitation from the yard in the build-up to that, so the run is best disregarded.

Now a 7yo, the Jet Master gelding is very effective over the course and distance and with improved fitness can be expected to up his game again dramatically.

While a class act, it is difficult imagining him beating Legal Eagle at level weights though.

It could be very tough for the balance.

Celtic Captain is the only out-of-province runner in the nine horse field.

While unproven in this league, the son of Captain Al has improved smartly into his 4yo season and has surely earned his tilt at a big prize. That said, he has been brought on via the easier league at home and will have to find his best to challenge for the places.

It is worth noting that he made a respiratory noise at his Greyville poly prep run last time out.

The very capable Deo Juvente is Master Sabina’s stablemate. He has not seen the winner’s enclosure since his 2015 Gr2 Victory Moon Stakes victory.

The 5yo Trippi gelding has not been far off recently though and has his third run after a rest and could be primed for a good performance. He meets Brazuca on a kilo better terms for a 3 length beating over the course and distance in the Colorado King Stakes at their penultimate clash.

Oaks

SA Oaks winner Juxtapose is the second of the fairer sex duo and this smart daughter of Judpot is capable of improving over the extra 200m after her flat effort behind Nother Russia in the Empress Club Stakes a fortnight ago.

She looks well held by the De Kock filly on that run but improved fitness and the more testing trip could get her closer to the action.

The third of the Tarry trio and the likely pacemaker in the race, Stonehenge has not been inspiring at his last few runs.

The son of Seventh Rock is not quite up to this class but could hang on for the generous R100 000 fifth cheque at best if things pan out for him in the race.

Champion

The race looks made to order for the champion Legal Eagle.

He is a confident choice to hold the exciting Nother Russia, with French Navy and Brazuca the likely quartet support.

Master Sabina will be readier than he was last time.