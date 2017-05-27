Just Carry On Forever

Superstar speed mare Carry On Alice bowed out of her illustrious track career with a fifth Gr1 success and a fluent second victory in the prestigious R750 000 Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint at Scottsville on Saturday.

South African racing fans will miss the four-legged bullet, who seldom let her supporters down over a career at the top level, that included Gr1 wins at 2,3,4 and 5 all over the country. The daughter of Captain Al is now headed for international shores where she will be covered by the best.

Carry On Alice faced eleven rivals in the 2017 renewal of a race that she won in 2015, and that represented a rare blot on her impeccable copybook last year.

But she was to make amends in style to celebrate a thrilling winning swansong!

Regular pilot S’manga Khumalo had Carry On Alice travelling well from the jump as she tracked the pacy Elusivenchantment.

In a workmanlike performance, Carry On Alice surged into the lead at the 300m and she simply went on too strongly for the opposition.

She beat Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual by a length in a time of 67,81 secs, with 2yo Gr1 winner The Secret Is Out maintaining her good improved form to snatch third, a length back.

Jo’s Bond ran a decent fourth, ahead of her Vodacom Durban July candidate stablemate Bela-Bela in sixth (3,05 lengths).

Last year’s winner Real Princess finished downfield and will also be a valuable addition to our broodmare ranks as she bows out of racing.

An emotional trainer Sean Tarry described the winner as a ‘special filly’.

“What a privilege to train a horse like this. She’s a special filly – tough and hardy – she’s a real star. And what another great team effort,” he added.

S’manga Khumalo, who was aboard at each of the mare’s eleven wins, made the understatement of the year in the post-race interview.

“I have built quite a nice relationship with her,” he quipped, saying that the race had panned out according to their planned strategy.

Carry On Alice was bred by Klawervlei Stud and is by champion sire Captain Al, out of the four time winning Western Winter mare, Carry On Katie. Her dam was a multiple Gr1 placed Gr2 winner as a 2yo.

Carry On Alice has now won 11 races with 13 places from 29 starts and R4 591 250 in stakes.

She was purchased for R475 000 on the Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 and races in the interests of Chris Van Niekerk, UK-based Dr J Warner and his wife Jill, in partnership with her breeders.