Two Men…And Their Babies

Champions Day humdrum? Well, not really. But the balance of the overall scales of authority on the afternoon in favour of Sean Tarry and Mike de Kock must be intimidating for the rest.

The power players again hold the value cards in the R1 million Gr1 SA Nursery.

Tarry has won this race for two of the past three years running with fillies, but there are no members of the fairer sex in the 2017 renewal.

Anton Marcus is aboard Gr3 Protea Stakes winner Barrack Street, who goes for his fourth win in five starts and heads the Tarry twosome in a race where Mike de Kock saddles a colt said to be the most expensive youngster to set hoof on a racecourse in this country.

His name is Mustaaqeem, a full-brother to Gr1 Computaform Spring candidate Rafeef. The Australian-bred blitzed to an impressive win on debut by 7,50 lengths and looks bound to improve.

Callan Murray rides the son of Redoute’s Choice again and the duel between the pair could be a highlight of the Highveld Season climax.

Like his colleague Vaughan Marshall, Corne Spies is a dab hand with the 2yo’s and his pair warrant consideration.

The stronger looks to be the Protea Stakes runner-up Laurent Du Var, a son of Antonius Pius blessed with ample speed.

He needs to give Barrack Street 2kgs and find just under a length, but is getting better with every run and will be looking for a career best showing at his fourth outing.

Tarry’s support fire comes in the form of the Querari colt Wonderwall.

This smart sort enjoyed two outings in the Cape to launch his career and ran a cracking second to Bold Respect in the Kuda Sprint on Met day.

He beat Barrack Street in receipt of 2kgs by 5 lengths there and while his stablemate may had had his excuses (Barrack Street has well and truly redeemed himself), that was a good effort.

Wonderwall cleared his maiden slate at his third outing at odds-on disposing of Naafer easily – that one went on to ratify the form next time out.

The two clash again in a supporting sub-plot of sorts and could make for an interesting race within a race.

Second of the Spies duo, the pacy Quinlan has been conclusively beaten twice by Barrack Street – in both the Storm Bird and the Protea Stakes, and being 2kgs worse off, should play the minor fiddle again.

Clinton Binda’s Whorly Whorly is one of only two multiple winners in the field.

Andrew Fortune – who has only had high praise for the gelding – has been aboard at both his wins.

He received 2kgs and a 3,60 length walloping by Barrack Street in the Gr3 Protea Stakes and should be a place money candidate at best here.

The second of the De Kock duo – and no cheapie – Naafer gets the services of Anthony Delpech.

The son of Lonhro was supported at both of his first two starts and cracked his maiden with a runaway trump over Phillydelphia last time.

Both his stars have been at the Vaal and he may be held by Wonderwall on his first run – but looked to have improved smartly at his second outing, so could be one for the minor upset notebook.

Robbie Sage brings a pair of maidens to challenge the powers yards.

The Australian-bred Boatswain made a cracking debut when showing pace and running a 2,15 length third to Barrack Street in the Gr3 Protea Stakes.

While the son of Poet’s Voice will come on with experience, he faces his conquerors (Laurent Du Var ran second there) on worse terms – and he meets Barrack Street on a 5kgs turnaround.

That gives him plenty to do.

His stablemate Coastal Torrent enjoyed the ‘distinction’ of following Mustaaqeem home on the De Kock runner’s debut and was then beaten 5,75 lengths next time by Wonderwall.

So he looks well and truly held by both again.

Alex The Great eventually shed his maiden at his fifth start last week when getting the better of the Mike de Kock-trained Mutawaary over 1200m at Turffontein.

On a line through Alfolk, he certainly looks held by Barrack Street and may find this a major step.

Barrack Street has the experience and the proven credentials. Mustaaqeem dished out a hiding on debut to possibly little of note.

They won’t be the only two vying for the prize though. Wonderwall and Laurent Du Var should be right there.