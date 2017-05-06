De Kock & Murray Strike Early

Mike de Kock drew first blood in the Champions Day bull-ring when his exciting Redoute’s Choice colt Mustaaqeem demolished his nine rivals to score a facile victory in the R1 million Gr1 SA Nursery at Turffontein on Saturday.

With the new R4,5 million guaranteed Pick 6 climbing to an impressive R5 528 630, punters got off to a flying start when Avontuur jockey Callan Murray helped himself to the easiest Gr1 success of his short career courtesy of the impressive Mustaaqeem.

After romping home by 7.50-lengths under Murray on debut on 25 March, punters climbed in with confidence at his second start on Saturday and Sheikh Hamdan’s galloper was just too good on the day.

After taking a bump at the start, Murray had the long striding 2yo stalking the leaders and sent him for gold at the 400m.

In a matter of strides, the second fancy Barrack Street went out the back door as Mustaaqeem lengthened his stride and drew away to win by 4 lengths in a time of 65,80 secs.

With plenty in hand, he disposed of stablemate and recent maiden winning Naafer easily, with Tarry’s Wonderwall a further 2 lengths back in third.

Dual stakes winner Barrack Street stopped late and finished 8 lengths behind.

Winning rider Callan Murray said he rode the Gr1 ‘like a maiden’ and added that he was always confident.

Mike de Kock said that Mustaaqeem was bred to be a professional.

“I knew the mother and I hope that Mustaaqeem can stand here one day. His is the kind of blood we need in South Africa. I am thrilled for Sheik Hamdan and I feel that’s going to be it for his 2yo career.”

The winner was bred by Arrowfield Stud and is by Redoute’s Choice from seven time winner National Colour – South Africa’s champion 3-year-old filly and Horse of the Year in 2006

Mustaaqeem was the third highest-priced lot at the 2016 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale on a bid of A$1.75 million from Shadwell Australasia.

A winner of 2 from 2, Mustaaqeem took his career earnings to R684 375.

He is a full-brother to fellow Shadwell colourbearer Rafeef (Aus), himself an A$800,000 Easter graduate in 2014 and winner of the recent Gr2 Hawaii Stakes – and also a serious contender for the Gr1 Computaform Sprint later today.