Nine Drop Out Of July Picture

Nine entries were scratched at the second declaration stage today for the R4,25 million Gr1 Vodacom Durban July to be run on Saturday 1 July at Greyville.

The nine are Secret Captain, Copper Pot, Fort Meyers, Bold Viking, Bi Pot, Deo Juvente, Rocketball, Prince Of Wales and Jubilee Line.

This leaves 36 still in line from the original 59 – only 18 can run. Two reserves will be declared.

VODACOM DURBAN JULY (Grade 1)

Open to all Horses

WFA: 3yrs-2kgs

0 Captain America Accepted (6G) 0 116 A Brett Crawford 0 Deo Juvente Scratched (5G) 0 115 A Geoff Woodruff 0 Marinaresco Accepted (4G) 0 115 BA Candice Bass-Robinson 0 $Hat Puntano (ARG) Scratched (3C) 0 113 A Mike Azzie 0 French Navy Accepted (5G) 0 112 AT Sean Tarry 0 Bela-Bela Accepted (4F) 0 109 A Justin Snaith 0 Brazuca (AUS) Accepted (4C) 0 108 A Johan Janse van Vuuren 0 Nother Russia Scratched (4F) 0 108 A Mike de Kock 0 Krambambuli Accepted (5G) 0 107 A Justin Snaith 0 Mac De Lago (AUS) Scratched (5G) 0 107 CAT Weiho Marwing 0 Saratoga Dancer Accepted (5G) 0 107 A Duncan Howells 0 The Conglomerate (AUS) Accepted (5G) 0 107 AT Joey Ramsden 0 Al Sahem Accepted (3C) 0 106 AT Sean Tarry 0 Heavenly Blue (AUS) Scratched (3C) 0 106 A Mike de Kock 0 It’s My Turn Accepted (4G) 0 106 A Justin Snaith 0 Ten Gun Salute (AUS) Accepted (4G) 0 106 AT Duncan Howells 0 Nightingale Accepted (4F) 0 105 A Candice Bass-Robinson 0 Black Arthur Accepted (4G) 0 104 A Justin Snaith 0 Star Express Scratched (4F) 0 104 A Justin Snaith 0 Celtic Captain Scratched (4G) 0 103 A Gareth van Zyl 0 Witchcraft Accepted (4F) 0 103 AT Sean Tarry 0 Edict Of Nantes Accepted (3C) 0 102 A Brett Crawford 0 Fort Ember Scratched (4F) 0 102 A Paul Peter 0 Liege Accepted (4G) 0 102 AT Sean Tarry 0 Silver Mountain Accepted (4F) 0 102 A Candice Bass-Robinson 0 Africa Rising Accepted (3C) 0 101 A Sean Tarry 0 Master Switch Accepted (5G) 0 101 AT Geoff Woodruff 0 Nebula Accepted (4G) 0 101 A Brett Crawford 0 Pagoda Accepted (3G) 0 101 BA Geoff Woodruff 0 Safe Harbour Accepted (3F) 0 101 AT Sean Tarry 0 Juxtapose Scratched (4F) 0 100 A Stanley Ferreira 0 Prince Of Wales Scratched (4G) 0 100 A Justin Snaith 0 Tilbury Fort Accepted (3C) 0 100 AT Sean Tarry 0 Banner Hill Accepted (4G) 0 99 A Glen Kotzen 0 Elusive Silva Accepted (4G) 0 99 A Justin Snaith 0 Orchid Island Accepted (3F) 0 99 A Mike de Kock 0 Smiling Blue Eyes Accepted (3F) 0 99 AT Sean Tarry 0 Trophy Wife Accepted (5M) 0 99 A Sean Tarry 0 Zodiac Ruler (AUS) Accepted (3G) 0 99 A Justin Snaith 0 Bi Pot Scratched (3F) 0 98 A Geoff Woodruff 0 Furiosa (AUS) Scratched (3C) 0 98 AT Sean Tarry 0 Girl On The Run Accepted (4F) 0 98 A Johan Janse van Vuuren 0 Horizon Accepted (3C) 0 98 A Candice Bass-Robinson 0 Belle Rose Scratched (3F) 0 97 A Mike de Kock 0 Copper Force Accepted (3G) 0 96 A Justin Snaith 0 Dawn Calling Scratched (3F) 0 95 A Duncan Howells 0 Royal Badge Accepted (4G) 0 95 A Adam Marcus 0 Samurai Blade (AUS) Scratched (4G) 0 95 AT Sean Tarry 0 Heaps Of Fun Scratched (4F) 0 94 AT Sean Tarry 0 Rocketball Scratched (4G) 0 92 AT Gavin van Zyl 0 The Elmo Effect Accepted (5G) 0 92 BA Gary Alexander 0 Fort Meyers Scratched (5G) 0 91 BAT Sean Tarry 0 Secret Captain Scratched (3C) 0 89 A Duncan Howells 0 Macduff (AUS) Accepted (4G) 0 88 A Joey Ramsden 0 Jubilee Line Scratched (4G) 0 87 A Mike de Kock 0 Bold Viking Scratched (3G) 0 86 BAT Sean Tarry 0 Copper Pot Scratched (3C) 0 85 AT Sean Tarry 0 Hamaan Scratched (3G) 0 78 AT Sean Tarry 0 Master Sabina Accepted (7G) 0 110 AT Justin Snaith