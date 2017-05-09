Import Aimed At July

An exciting Argentinean-bred three-year-old colt, that boasts three wins from his first four starts including two Grade 1 events, has been nominated by top trainer Mike Azzie for the Vodacom Durban July.

Hat Putano, by the Japanese sire Hat Trick – a grandson of Sunday Silence – out of the Bernstein mare Stormy Pursuer, is owned by Drakenstein Stud in partnership with Mr Jaime and Mrs Mariza Vilela, and has an outstanding Argentinean race record where he earned a merit rating of 112.

After winning his debut by 16 lengths, as a two-year-old he won the Grade 1 Gran Premio Gran Criterium over a mile in his second start. He was unplaced in his next race, another Grade 1 event, and in his only start as a three-year-old he won the Grade 1 Gran Premio Clasico Dos Mil Guineas.

Mike Azzie said the colt would have his first local race in a Progress Plate on the Highveld on May 28 after which it was hoped the handicappers would make a new assessment of him. “They have rated him a 113 and it will depend on how they treat him whether I will run him in the Vodacom Durban July.

“Fortunately, I have good owners and I am not going to go through what I did last year with Abashiri and run him with a weight of 57,5kg against the local classic winners that are set to carry a lot less.”

Azzie said he would make a decision when the weights are announced and he may take him out and run him in the Champions Cup at the end of the season and then in the two big races in the Cape.

The colt was the only horse supplemented into the Vodacom Durban July.