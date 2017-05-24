July Blues

Recent Vodacom Durban July scratching Heavenly Blue will not be seen again as a 3yo.

Mike de Kock’s SA Gr1 SA Classic winner was injured in training and assistant Mathew de Kock reported ON www.mikedekockracing.com that he will be out of action for some time.

“He will require an operation and a long rest, so he will miss the rest of the season. We’re hoping to have him back for the big races in November, if not that, the Cape season in 2018.”

The Australian bred son of Snitzel was one of the smartest 3yo’s around and his injury is a blow to his connections and racing fans.