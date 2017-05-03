Kannemeyer Looking To Win Some

Top Cape trainer Dean Kannemeyer has nominated two runners in a bid to complete the double in the R500 000, Gr2 Betting World 1900 at Greyville on May 19 having won the race last year with Solid Speed.

He has entered the four-year-old Ideal World gelding Cape Speed and the four-year-old son of Silvano, Mr Winsome, that will take on last year’s Vodacom Durban July winner from the Joey Ramsden stable, The Conglomerate, that ran fourth in this race last year.

A total of 27 horses were nominated for this traditional early Vodacom Durban July pointer of which 15 are among the entries for the big race on the first Saturday in July. Winners of the Betting World 1900 have gone on to win the premier event in the past including the Des Rich-trained Lightning Shot who is immortalised at Greyville by the Lightning Shot Bar.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry has nominated seven horses including the Dynasty gelding Liege that finished second in the Victory Moon Handicap and fourth in the Summer Cup while fellow Capetonian Justin Snaith has three nominees including the exciting Silvano gelding Elusive Silva that won the Sledgehammer at Greyville last month in his first outing since winning the Winter Derby at Kenilworth in June last year.

Another Dynasty gelding from the Snaith stable, Prince Of Wales, was third behind Elusive Silva in the Sledgehammer and will be 1kg better off in the weights in this race.

R500 000 1900m (Turf)

BETTING WORLD 1900 (Grade 2)

26 Banner Hill Glen Kotzen 99 20 Bold Viking Sean Tarry 84 18 Brazuca (AUS) Johan Janse van Vuuren 108 9 Cape Speed Dean Kannemeyer 99 24 Copper Pot Sean Tarry 87 7 Elusive Silva Justin Snaith 99 23 Go Direct Geoff Woodruff 96 22 Helderberg Blue Candice Bass-Robinson 105 8 Hyaku Sean Tarry 87 16 It’s My Turn Justin Snaith 106 19 Jubilee Line Mike de Kock 86 17 Let It Rain Weiho Marwing 83 2 Liege Sean Tarry 102 5 Macduff (AUS) Joey Ramsden 89 15 Master Switch Geoff Woodruff 101 21 Mr Winsome Dean Kannemeyer 102 12 Nebula Brett Crawford 95 6 Prince Of Wales Justin Snaith 100 13 Rocketball Gavin van Zyl 95 1 Royal Armour Lezeanne Forbes 94 25 Saratoga Dancer Duncan Howells 104 11 Serissa Sean Tarry 96 10 Stonehenge Sean Tarry 91 14 Ten Gun Salute (AUS) Duncan Howells 100 27 The Centenary (NZ) Mike de Kock 99 4 The Conglomerate (AUS) Joey Ramsden 107 3 Tilbury Fort Sean Tarry 88 (27)

The Conglomerate and the Geoff Woodruff-trained Jet Master gelding Master Switch, second and third in the Sansui Summer Cup, could renew their rivalry with Liege while Helderberg Blue will be out to turn the Sledgehammer result with Elusive Silver in his favour.

With a large entry for this event, the race could cut down to a very competitive field and a nail-biting finish.