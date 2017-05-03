Kannemeyer Looking To Win Some

Top Cape trainer Dean Kannemeyer has nominated two runners in a bid to complete the double in the R500 000, Gr2 Betting World 1900 at Greyville on May 19 having won the race last year with Solid Speed.
He has entered the four-year-old Ideal World gelding Cape Speed and the four-year-old son of Silvano, Mr Winsome, that will take on last year’s Vodacom Durban July winner from the Joey Ramsden stable, The Conglomerate, that ran fourth in this race last year.
A total of 27 horses were nominated for this traditional early Vodacom Durban July pointer of which 15 are among the entries for the big race on the first Saturday in July. Winners of the Betting World 1900 have gone on to win the premier event in the past including the Des Rich-trained Lightning Shot who is immortalised at Greyville by the Lightning Shot Bar.
Champion trainer Sean Tarry has nominated seven horses including the Dynasty gelding Liege that finished second in the Victory Moon Handicap and fourth in the Summer Cup while fellow Capetonian Justin Snaith has three nominees including the exciting Silvano gelding Elusive Silva that won the Sledgehammer at Greyville last month in his first outing since winning the Winter Derby at Kenilworth in June last year.
Another Dynasty gelding from the Snaith stable, Prince Of Wales, was third behind Elusive Silva in the Sledgehammer and will be 1kg better off in the weights in this race.
BETTING WORLD 1900 (Grade 2)
|26
|Banner Hill
|Glen Kotzen
|99
|20
|Bold Viking
|Sean Tarry
|84
|18
|Brazuca (AUS)
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|108
|9
|Cape Speed
|Dean Kannemeyer
|99
|24
|Copper Pot
|Sean Tarry
|87
|7
|Elusive Silva
|Justin Snaith
|99
|23
|Go Direct
|Geoff Woodruff
|96
|22
|Helderberg Blue
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|105
|8
|Hyaku
|Sean Tarry
|87
|16
|It’s My Turn
|Justin Snaith
|106
|19
|Jubilee Line
|Mike de Kock
|86
|17
|Let It Rain
|Weiho Marwing
|83
|2
|Liege
|Sean Tarry
|102
|5
|Macduff (AUS)
|Joey Ramsden
|89
|15
|Master Switch
|Geoff Woodruff
|101
|21
|Mr Winsome
|Dean Kannemeyer
|102
|12
|Nebula
|Brett Crawford
|95
|6
|Prince Of Wales
|Justin Snaith
|100
|13
|Rocketball
|Gavin van Zyl
|95
|1
|Royal Armour
|Lezeanne Forbes
|94
|25
|Saratoga Dancer
|Duncan Howells
|104
|11
|Serissa
|Sean Tarry
|96
|10
|Stonehenge
|Sean Tarry
|91
|14
|Ten Gun Salute (AUS)
|Duncan Howells
|100
|27
|The Centenary (NZ)
|Mike de Kock
|99
|4
|The Conglomerate (AUS)
|Joey Ramsden
|107
|3
|Tilbury Fort
|Sean Tarry
|88
|(27)
The Conglomerate and the Geoff Woodruff-trained Jet Master gelding Master Switch, second and third in the Sansui Summer Cup, could renew their rivalry with Liege while Helderberg Blue will be out to turn the Sledgehammer result with Elusive Silver in his favour.
With a large entry for this event, the race could cut down to a very competitive field and a nail-biting finish.