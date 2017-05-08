Strydom Gets ‘Lucky’

Lucky Houdalakis’ Horse Chestnut filly Joan Ranger made it back-to-back wins when benefitting from a typically well judged ride from Piere Strydom to win the R400 000 Gr2 Camellia Stakes under the Turffontein lights on Saturday evening.

The final feature of the 2017 Highveld Season was rocked by the shock late withdrawal of the favourite Exquisite Touch, and Strydom took the gap with both hands to score a second stakes success for the quick lady.

After the withdrawal of the favourite, the focus fell on to the consistent 3yo Green Pepper, but the Johan Janse van Vuuren filly had no answers when coming back.

Andrew Fortune looked to have burgled the race 300m from home as he went hard on Crystal Glamour, with the topweight Joan Ranger taking her time to get going.

At the 200m it was still touch and go but Strydom’s body language suggested he had something in the tank and Joan Ranger got to Crystal Glamour to win by a neck in a time of 66,88 secs for the 1160m.

Crown Of Roses improved again after her good recent placing behind Carry On Alice and held third ahead of a disappointing Green Pepper.

Peter Van Schoor bred Joan Ranger who is by Horse Chestnut out of the very versatile six-time winning Rambo Dancer mare, Fashion Edition.

Joan Ranger has won 5 races with 10 places from 20 starts and stakes of R890 800.