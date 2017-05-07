Predator To Strike Today

Gauteng raider New Predator returns to defend his title in today’s R500 000 Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes at Greyville.

The son of New Approach won’t have things his own way as he bumps some big names from the Cape who make their Champions Season debut.

Run over 1400m, the Drill Hall Stakes is contested at weight-for-age plus Gr1 and Gr2 penalties, and is the traditional starting point for many who have bigger fish to fry in the golden months that lie ahead.

The field this year includes the class of the placed runners in South Africa’s most prestigious mile, the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate, but with many likely to find this too sharp, Gauteng challenger New Predator looks fit enough to launch a bold bid for the double.

While Johan Janse van Vuuren’s yard has suffered the debilitating effects of a virus and their horses have not been running up to par, New Predator has managed to maintain his form.

A smart second behind Saturday’s Computaform Sprint winner Rafeef in the Hawaii Stakes was followed by a fair third behind Legal Eagle in the Horse Chestnut at his two most recent starts.

Fit and well drawn with Gavin Lerena up, he must be a massive runner.

Crawford Duo

Brett Crawford has two in the race, including the SP top-rated Sail South.

The 6yo son of Sail From Seattle ran on strongly at his last start for a commendable 3 length third to Legal Eagle in the Queen’s’ Plate and if anywhere near fitness after a 17 week break, could challenge for honours.

Second of the Crawford attack is the Gr1 winner Captain America, who makes his first appearance here in KZN since 2014.

This class galloper is always a danger and showed his resolution and ability with good placed efforts in the Queen’s Plate and Sun Met.

He has run well fresh previously.

Disappointing

Topweight Marinaresco has also been rested since his slightly disappointing Met run.

The son of Silvano was slightly off colour in the Cape summer and is still looking for his first victory as a 4yo.

He should find this on the short side.

Vaughan Marshall’s Victorious Jay has pulled the best draw and won his last start in good style ten weeks ago.

He was on the classic fringes as a 3yo and may well be one to monitor for the back end of the quartets.

Perfect

Gr2 Senor Santa winner Champagne Haze has drawn beautifully at 2 and looks to be perfectly distance suited.

This consistent son of Kahal, who runs in the same silks as New Predator, has his first run at Greyville and could make it a memorable race for the Wernars family if putting his best foot forward.

It is difficult to fault his form.

No Worries makes his first appearance since an ordinary run in the Summer Cup and gets the headgear removed.

He looks well held by New Predator.

Home James

Baritone ran second in the Gr3 Byerley Turk over the course and distance last term but may need an outing or two after his Sun Met no show 14 weeks ago.

Sean Tarry’s Bulleting Home came good at his last start when a runaway winner of the Gr3 King’s Cup over the Greyville polytrack mile.

On his best form, he could go very close to winning this but he has proven slightly inconsistent.

Duncan Howells saddles Saratoga Dancer and Ten Gun Salute and both are looking for further than this.

Last season’s KRA Guineas winner Black Arthur has his first run since being gelded.

The classy son of Silvano went badly off the boil after winning the Guineas and may need this after a 22 week break.

The second of the Gareth van Zyl runners, Budapest has drawn very wide and may lack a length or two to be a winning prospect at these weights in this class.

Port Elizabeth trainer Yvette Bremner has conceded that KZN has not been her favourite raiding hunting ground but she has done wonders with the former Joey Ramsden trained 2yo Gr3 winner Kingvoldt.

Ms Bremner travels from the Eastern Cape with the 5yo who has found better form recently and who once raced off a career peak 113 rating.

Rocketball and Just Ask Me are reserve runners.

Gauteng Aces

The Joburg challengers Champagne Haze and New Predator could be the chief opposition for the SP top-rated Sail South.

It’s an open race beyond that and any one of the class acts could run out of their skin over the extended sprint.