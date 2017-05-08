Put The Kettle On!

There’s always something special about the Varsfontein bloodlines and while the top Cape breeders missed a possible fourth consecutive SA Oaks success on Champions Day, they bounced back strongly with Judpot’s daughter Polyphonic adding the R400 000 Gr2 Gerald Rosenberg Stakes to her burgeoning CV.

Piere Strydom has formed a winning alliance with the 4yo Listed Jacaranda Handicap winner and after she found the mile of the Gr1 Empress Club Stakes on the short side last time, the 2000m is right up her alley and she scored a fluent win in the Varsfontein white and scarlet on Saturday.

This well related filly was tuned to the minute by Alec Laird and Striker Strydom had her loping along in third as Girl On The Run and The Centenary showed the way all around and into the home run.

Strydom allowed Polyphonic to build up and with Girl On The Run drifting out slightly, the Varsfontein filly glided down the inside and went for broke.

With Randall Simons getting Girl On The Run to rally strongly and come back at the leader, the race was a keen one but there was little question who was going the better.

Polyphonic finished strongest of the lot to beat Girl On The Run by 0,35 lengths in a time of 125,39 secs.

The evergreen Trophy Wife stayed on well for third, with Flying Ice not disgraced and paying her way in fourth.

Polyphonic has now won 4 races with 5 places from 15 starts and stakes of R720 850.

Bred by Varsontein, she is by Judpot out of the winner producing six-time winning Royal Chalice mare, Princess Polly.

This family goes back to the 2000 Rothmans July and that most unluckiest of losers, Young Rake, who was declared second to El Picha in an oft debated photo finish.

Equus champion stayer Young Rake was out of the Del Sarto mare, Young Polly.

Young Polly produced Princess Polly (by Royal Chalice), who is the dam of Gr1 winner Master Plan and Polyphonic, amongst others.

It turned into a good week for Varsfontein, who headed the vendors list at the BSA National Yearling Sale, with 23 of their 27 lots offered grossing R15.495 million – and averaging R673 696.