A Chill In The Air

Top owner Markus Jooste has probably changed more than a few lives in South African horseracing.

Trainer Joey Soma conceded his was one after he realised a boyhood dream of winning the R1 million Gr2 SA Oaks at Turffontein on Saturday.

Soma has enjoyed great success dating all the way back to Wagner’s victory in the 2011 Summer Cup for the springbok silked Mayfair Speculators, and his Silvano filly Wind Chill looks to have plenty in the tank after her emphatic win.

Wind Chill has proven something of a bridesmaid having run second at her last three starts under three different jockeys – Antony Delpech having just failed on her in the Oaks Trial after running wide – but Anton Marcus proved the winning catalyst on Saturday – making no mistakes with a polished display in the saddle.

Marcus had Wind Chill relaxed two from last as Royal Utopia led Costa Da Sol and the unsettled Captain Gambler.

Wind Chill gradually moved up down the home straight and with only Oriental Oak chasing, she finished best as she burst up the outside to beat the speedy finishing Oriental Oak by 2,50 lengths in a time of 155,21 secs.

The Soma Grooms were on hand in their numbers to escort the filly into the winner’s box.

The outsider Royal Utopia stayed on well for third, a length in front of Bipot.

There was no effort from Orchid Island (4,50 lengths), Belle Rose (7 lengths) who went down the inside, and the fancied Smiling Blue Eyes (9,50 lengths).

Anton Marcus, who was riding his first feature winner for Joey Soma, said that the winner had given him a good feeling and he thanked the Mayfair Speculators team.

“She is small but very athletic. I didn’t quite expect this. Me, Joey and Gabi go back a long way back, so this is very rewarding. Wind Chill won with a bit in hand – it’s hard to say what she beat as she hasn’t bumped the Cape fillies yet though,” he cautioned.

Joey Soma said that this was one of the races all trainers want to win.

“I recall as a schoolboy watching the Brevals and Oppenheimers win this race often. Many thanks to the Slacks for their sponsorship – it is a proud moment in my career. I need to thank a lot of people – Markus Jooste , one of the few men to believe in me and to his wife Ingrid and Derek Brugman.Also all my staff,” he said.

Wind Chill was bred by Maine Chance and is by Silvano out of the four-time winning Western Winter mare, Windin The Willows.

A R400 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 graduate, Wind Chill has won 3 races with 5 places from her 11 starts for stakes of R826 575.