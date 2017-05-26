Fill Up On Philip At Kenilworth

Exciting What A Winter colt Dutch Philip can seal his Cape 2yo championship title when he takes on seven rivals in Saturday’s Gr3 Cape Of Good Hope Nursery at Kenilworth.

The recent Listed Somerset 1200 winner has won 3 of his 4 starts and the Candice Bass-Robinson trained youngster looks to be the best we have seen in the Cape juvenile ranks.

Good Run

Beaten only once – that when running a decent enough third behind Call To Account in the Listed Summer Juvenile Stakes on Met day – Dutch Philip produced his best at his last start over Saturday’s course and distance.

Joey Ramsden’s Speedpoint was baulked and gave some cheek when beaten a half length by Dutch Philip at his last start.

The son of Var did not turn up for the Listed Somerset 1200 as he was suffering a viral infection.

If sharp after his six week break, his renewed rivalry with the Bass-Robinson bomber could be interesting.

Held

Zodiac Jack has been beaten twice by Dutch Philip and had no extra to offer late when going down 4,25 lengths in the Somerset 1200.

He is 2kgs worse off here and looks unlikely to improve enough to pull off a reversal.

Supreme Orator was beaten 3,20 lengths by Speedpoint on debut but bounced back atb his next start with a good course and distance win.

He meets the Dean Kannemeyer-trained Badawee, who started at 14 to 1 on debut and whom he beat a half length .

The son of Dynasty is bound to improve on that debut effort and is worth including in quartets.

Catch 22

Joey Ramsden’s second-stringer Morning Catch won very easily beating Captain Ram on an unfancied course-and-distance debut

Dollar Tractor is the second of the Crawford duo.

The son of Captain Al followed up on his third place on debut when beating Weekend Warrior by 0,30 lengths three weeks ago.

The second of the Bass-Robinson runners, Var ‘ debut winning son Virtue gets thrown in the deep end at his second start.

He was slow off at his only start where he started at 14 to 1 but finished well to beat Henry Tudor a length. He is a difficult fellow to assess.

Banker

The SP top-rated Dutch Philip should have their measure here.