Winter Partnership On Fire

No pain, no gain. That may well be the Aldo Domeyer philosophy after the ‘injured’ jockey booted home six winners at Kenilworth on Saturday, including a feature double for his boss, Candice Bass-Robinson.

It was reported earlier that Domeyer had commenced biokinetic treatment in a bid to cure his ongoing back problems this past week but that he ‘would be riding through the pain’ as medical opinion had assured him that there was no permanent damage being done.

His mostly healthy colleagues must be wondering what they have to do to stop the rampant 30 year old son of the legend, Andrew Fortune. From 9 rides on Saturday, Domeyer rode 6 winners, a second, third and fourth. Imagine what happens when his back issues are cured!

He made it three wins from three rides aboard the top Cape 2yo colt Dutch Philip to get the better of a rousing scrap with Joey Ramsden’s colt Speedpoint over the final 300m of the R200 000 Gr3 Cape Of Good Hope Nursery.

Ossie Noach appeared to catch Domeyer by surprise as he got Speedpoint to match strides with Dutch Philip and the Ramsden challenger actually got his head in front at the 200m.

But confidence is an amazing psychological asset for any jockey and Domeyer got Dutch Philip to rally powerfully to score by 0,75 lengths in a time of 73,92 secs.

Dutch Philip looks set to be crowned Cape champion 2yo colt and was registering his fourth win with 1 place from 5 starts. He took his stakes earnings to R316 875.

A R460 000 CTS March Yearling Sale graduate, he was bred by Rex Stud, and is out of the versatile five-time winning Dominion Royale mare, Uppity Ann.

The combination of Candice Bass-Robinson, Aldo Domeyer, stallion What A Winter, and a partnership of owners Mayfair Speculators, Marsh Shirtliff and Bryn Ressell repeated their double feature feat of earlier this month when they produced the winner of the R200 000 Listed Kenilworth Fillies Nursery a half hour earlier.

Listed Perfect Promise Sprint winner Magical Wonderland maintained her unbeaten record from three starts when she proved best in a field of six.

She was relaxed early and then moved through her field at the 400m, kicking on well to beat Rose In Bloom by 0,75 lengths, in a marginally faster time than the boys of 73,91 secs.

The R450 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale purchase took her earnings to R253 125. She was bred by Maine Chance Farms and is out of the unraced Al Mufti mare, Magical Miss.

Both winners are trained by Candice Bass-Robinson.

South Africa’s Leading First Crop Sire of 2016-2017, the triple Equus Champion, and four time Gr1 winning What A Winter once again confirmed his status as one of the top young stallions around.