Winter Triple Crown Is On!

The Cape Winter Series crown, gathering dust since Pocket Power’s big year in 2006, could be ready to be worn again.

On a dream afternoon for the new sponsors, Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, a horse they bred by their flagbearer stallion stormed to victory at Kenilworth on Sunday to set up a date with history on 24 June.

The Justin Snaith trained African Night Sky’s emphatic victory in the R250 000 Gr3 Winter Classic means the game is on for a memorable day next month.

But it can be a deceptive case of so near, yet so far – as demonstrated by past Horse Of The Year Winter Solstice and July winner Power King, who both stumbled at the final hurdle with the crown within reach.

But there really looks like little around to take on the promising 3yo, and with the distance races usually being run at a modest pace in the Cape, it’s probably only the long overdue rain in the region that stands between him and history.

The race was a formality.

Richard Fourie took Verdier to lead early with African Night Sky settled at one from last in the seven horse field.

MJ Byleveld didn’t like the relaxed vibe though and he bounced Ollivander around the bunch to take up the running and up the ante as they went through the 1400m.

Into the run for home, Bernard Fayd’herbe started angling towards his favourite strip up the outside and with only Our Mate Art and Loadshedder threatening, African Night Sky looked a winner a long way out.

With his head slightly turned, African Night Sky powered home up the outside under a hands and heels ride to beat his chief adversary Our Mate Art by 0,75 lengths in a time 113,45 secs.

Our Mate Art, who had every chance and raced in receipt of 1kg from the winner, was conclusively beaten and had to play bridemaid again.

In a top three finish mirror of the first leg of the winter series, Loadshedder came out of the pack to bank third cheque.

The pacesetter Ollivander ran fourth.

The winner’s stablemate Turbulent Air looked one-paced late and ran very close to his performance in the first leg.

The early season promising 3yo Elevated was always last and ran 19 lengths back. He obviously has his problems and trainer Riaan van Reenen may have to start all over again with him.

Jono Snaith was on duty for the winning stable and indicated that there was no guarantee that African Night Sky would line up in the third leg.

Bred by Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, African Night Sky, an R850 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale purchase, has won 4 races with 1 place from 7 starts for stakes of R425 650 in the Fred Crabbia silks.

Now for the big poser – will African Night Sky stay the trip and emulate the great Pocket Power and bank the R250 000 series bonus?

Fayd’herbe certainly knows how it’s done – he was in the Pocket Power saddle.

The versatile and progressive African Night Sky has won at 1200m but the son of Dynasty is out of the six-time winning Cozzene mare, Starzene, who won from 1800m to 2450m.

The final leg of the series is the Winter Derby run over 2400m on 24 June.

Horses who participated in the first two legs will not be subject to the payment of Entry and Declaration fees in the 3rd leg,